Final Fantasy returns next year

THE release date for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has been revealed. Announced on Sept 14 in the latest PlayStation State of Play, the sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake also came with a three-minute-long trailer that showcased a lot of what the game will cover.

Like Remake, Rebirth will also come with two discs, and judging by what was shown in the trailer, it will contain an impressive amount of content, which looks to be far more than Remake had.

The sequel will cover almost everything after Cloud and the main party escape Midgar until the Forgotten Capital, the climactic location that fans of the original game will know as the location where series antagonist Sephiroth kills Aerith.

As already established, Rebirth is set on an alternate timeline compared to Final Fantasy VII from 1997; certain events will not play out as they originally did.

That said, the trailer seems to be pointing towards a different outcome in the Forgotten Capital.

Maybe this time, it’s Cloud that dies, which would be a bold move by Square Enix to kill off one of gaming’s most iconic heroes.