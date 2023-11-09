Final Fantasy XVI coming to PC

A LITTLE over two months after its PlayStation 5 exclusive June 22 release, a PC version of Final Fantasy XVI is currently in development.

The announcement was made by producer Naoki Yoshida in a short video that was played during the Final Fantasy panel at PAX West on Sep 2.

A PC version should not come as a surprise to the sharp-eyed; as Polygon detailed back when the game was first announced in 2020, an error in a very early trailer incorrectly stated it would be “available” on PC.

The video also detailed the game’s latest 1.10 patch, which adds cosmetic changes such as allowing players to change their sword’s superficial appearance, along with alternate outfits for lead character Cliff and supporting characters Jill, Torgal, Ambrosia and Joshua.

Yoshida also revealed that the development team has started work on two paid story Downloadable content (DLCs) for the game.

“One thing that came through particularly strongly was how people wanted to see more of Valisthea’s story and spend more time with her inhabitants,” Yoshida explained about how the DLCs were conceived based on player feedback.

Details on the two DLCs and potential release window for the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI are currently unknown, but the producer promised more info towards the end of the year.