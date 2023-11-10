$!Finalists nationwide vying for 3 Miss Malaysia Tourism titles

The Miss Malaysia Tourism Pageant 2023 kicks off, featuring 18 delegates from various states competing for the three crowns of Miss Malaysia Tourism.

Three winners will represent Malaysia at Miss Tourism International 2023 World Final. –PICS BYAMIRULSYAFIQ/@THESUN.

THE Miss Malaysia Tourism Pageant 2023 is set to be a dazzling affair highlighting Malaysia’s rich culture, beauty, and tourism. Under the collaborative effort between D’Touch International Sdn Bhd and MyShoppo Sdn Bhd, the event features 18 dazzling contestants from different states, the event provides a vital platform for them to spotlight their regions and play a role in promoting tourism in Malaysia. Tan Sri Datuk Danny Ooi, the President of the Miss Malaysia Tourism Pageant said the National Final coronation will be held on the 13th of October at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

Tan Sri Datuk Danny Ooi.

Speaking to the media during last week’s press conference, Danny Ooi also highlighted that The Miss Malaysia Tourism Pageant 2023 is a unique competition as it integrates three different Miss Malaysia Tourism titles, resulting in the coronation of three Miss Malaysia queens in a single night. The three titles are Miss Malaysia Tourism 2023, Miss Malaysia Tourism Queen of the Year 2023, and Miss Malaysia Tourism Metropolitan 2023. Adding to that, the three Miss Tourism winners will be representing Malaysia at the Miss Tourism International 2023 World Final that will be held at Sabah International Convention Centre, Kota Kinabalu on the 25th of November. Having a legacy that dates back to 1995, the Miss Malaysia Tourism Pageant has firmly established itself as a prestigious fixture in the world of Malaysian beauty pageants. This year’s edition maintains its dedication to social responsibility and community involvement. Through promotional events, visits to tourist attractions, and charitable activities, the pageant champions various social causes and fosters compassion and empathy among the finalists.

18 finalist nationwide.