“But I knew there was no harm in trying. I had to convince myself to release this song officially.”

However, he was reluctant to make the move as he did not know his way around the music scene or how to market himself as an independent musician.

The thought of pursuing music kept gnawing at the back of Govin’s mind even as he hit the job-hunting circuit.

The former resort executive was let go from his job as there were no events or concerts for him to handle.

“The movement control order was the main reason I finally put the song out,” he said.

It stayed in its raw form before being mixed and mastered in 2019, and then released earlier this year.

Speaking to theSun , Govin explained that although his debut came at the age of 29, the song was recorded eight years ago.

AFTER releasing his single Aruginil several months ago, singer Govin Raaj’s debut has been picking up steam, particularly after it was included on an episode by BBC Asian Network.

A long held dream

For most of his life, Govin was a dancer. It began from his days in school. With dancing, music came hand-in-hand.

“Singing wasn’t something I realised I could do until very late in my life. Being a dancer, I was exposed to a lot of concerts and shows. I also dabbled in event management. That’s how I tried singing and realised I could sing. It went on for a while until I was 22,” Govin said.

While writing music was something new to him, the singer knew how to compose tunes.

To polish his skills, Govin reached out to people in the industry for the basics on how to get it done.

“This is something I’m trying to see if it works. That was the whole point, instead of having ‘What ifs’ or ‘Should I have done it?’.

“I knew if I had this song and others in my hand, I will not have any regrets in the future,” he added.

Personal doubt and lack of industry knowledge were not the only factors that stood in his way.

“There were people in my life who were like: ‘What are you going to get from this? Is this going to pay your bills?’. They were trying to talk me out of it even before listening to my songs.

“The perception has changed a lot after Aruginil came out. I don’t think they even remember doing it,” he said.

“Although the industry is slowly changing, there are still people holding on to that negative perception. That is also why I’m doing this, which is to change that perception and to show that there is a particular market for these songs here.”

During the interview, Govin revealed that earlier in the day, he found out that his song had been added to the Maajja playlist on Spotify.

An initiative by A.R. Rahman for independent musicians, the Maajja playlist contains South Indian songs of up-and-coming indie artistes.

“It’s very difficult to get into that playlist. To be recognised that way gave me motivation to continue.”