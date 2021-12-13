Finding your life path with My Dance Journey

People of all ages enjoy the energy and thrill of dancing, the pure pleasure of moving to music, and the physical intimacy. People learn more about themselves, break down inhibitions, stimulate their minds, and make new friends as a result of the process. This is what Dreamcatchers Academy is all about. Sagithya Varma Rajashyamala, the founder of DreamCatchers Studio, started dancing at the age of 19. Two years after graduating high school, he discovered his interest in dance and this time it wasn’t just a hobby but a passion that he wanted to pursue. After five years of being in a dance group, with his experience he decided to start his own team. Along with two other friends, he opened his dream studio. “I wanted to start my own academy; it has always been a dream,” Sagithya told theSun.

Just like how he made DreamCatchers his group identity, he wanted to help other individuals who wanted to dance. Sagithya remarked how “this would be a platform for students to learn and I would want to guide them to pursue their passion.”“My journey wasn’t easy.” Born in a middle-class family, he was often criticised by people around him who said he would never make it in this field and that dance is a bad choice. He wanted to prove them all by not giving up and continued working towards his goals. Back then, dance shows were his only source of income and the limited amount of money was what kept him going.

“Even though it wasn’t a lot, but I was satisfied with my earnings as I enjoyed whatever I was doing,” Sagithya said. His greatest motivation was the constant support he received from his beloved family as they always stood by him. Sagithya expressed his frustration when the country went on lockdown due to the pandemic, which came right after he started his dance studio. “I was so disappointed, and I could barely carry on as I was depressed thinking about keeping my business running,” he shared. He held online classes with affordable fees so that students would still be able to join. His dancers continued producing new choreographed songs to publish on their online platforms.