Finding your life path with My Dance Journey

People of all ages enjoy the energy and thrill of dancing, the pure pleasure of moving to music, and the physical intimacy. People learn more about themselves, break down inhibitions, stimulate their minds, and make new friends as a result of the process. This is what Dreamcatchers Academy is all about. Sagithya Varma Rajashyamala, the founder of DreamCatchers Studio, started dancing at the age of 19. Two years after graduating high school, he discovered his interest in dance and this time it wasn’t just a hobby but a passion that he wanted to pursue. After five years of being in a dance group, with his experience he decided to start his own team. Along with two other friends, he opened his dream studio. “I wanted to start my own academy; it has always been a dream,” Sagithya told theSun.
Just like how he made DreamCatchers his group identity, he wanted to help other individuals who wanted to dance. Sagithya remarked how “this would be a platform for students to learn and I would want to guide them to pursue their passion.”“My journey wasn’t easy.” Born in a middle-class family, he was often criticised by people around him who said he would never make it in this field and that dance is a bad choice. He wanted to prove them all by not giving up and continued working towards his goals. Back then, dance shows were his only source of income and the limited amount of money was what kept him going.
“Even though it wasn’t a lot, but I was satisfied with my earnings as I enjoyed whatever I was doing,” Sagithya said. His greatest motivation was the constant support he received from his beloved family as they always stood by him. Sagithya expressed his frustration when the country went on lockdown due to the pandemic, which came right after he started his dance studio. “I was so disappointed, and I could barely carry on as I was depressed thinking about keeping my business running,” he shared. He held online classes with affordable fees so that students would still be able to join. His dancers continued producing new choreographed songs to publish on their online platforms.
His students have stood by him since the beginning and share a beautiful bond with each another. Sagithya always makes sure he talks to his students and understands them. “I treat them like my family,” he said. At the studio, the students were full of praise for their mentor. “We trust him and we know he’ll never let us down,” one of his students said. Another mentioned how Sagithya “is someone who puts us before himself and he always wished the best for us.”
Through his connections with his previous dance team, people began reaching out to Sagithya with opportunities for him and his new dance team to perform at shows and weddings.
They even managed to join several dance competitions and won a few awards as well. He also started a YouTube channel and released three dance cover series in order maintain the engagement with their fans, and posts dance videos on Facebook (@Dreamcatchersstudio20) and TikTok (@dreamcatchersstudio).Sagithya has even began to choreograph for Malaysian Tamil music videos. He has two new upcoming projects, however due to the pandemic, his future works are all on hold. He also began teaching Bollywood dance on the side, accepting students of all ages.When asked what his long-term goals are, Sagithya mentioned that he wanted to start a franchise by opening a clothing store and naming it Dreamcatchers. “I know this would be a great start for me.”
He also said that he hopes to open a bigger dance studio and have more students join his class. He also wants to expand his connections and make sure students are able to pursue their passions and that DreamCatchers would be a platform for it. One piece of advice he wants to give to aspiring choreographers is to never give up. “Nothing comes easy, people are going to judge, and along the way it might feel like it’s not worth it, but one day it will certainly work out like how it did for me,” he said. “If I can, you can too.” Those who wish to find out more about DreamCatchers Studio can contact Sagithya at 011-3337 5290