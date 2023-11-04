First ‘Ahsoka’ Star Wars trailer released

DURING the Star Wars Celebration 2023 over the weekend, Lucasfilm unveiled their goals for the ongoing franchise, following a period of no new updates on upcoming Star Wars films.

Created by The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the newest Disney+TV series trailer from the franchise, Star Wars: Ashsoka, was presented at the event. The story follows Ahsoka Tano (played by Rosario Dawson), a former Jedi knight, as she looks into a new danger to the galaxy after the collapse of the Empire.

The official synopsis of the series indicates that Ahsoka will examine a developing threat to a fragile galaxy and she states in a voice-over: “Something’s coming. Something dark. I can sense it.”

The trailer also features co-stars Ray Stevenson as Baylan, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren. A number of first-look pictures from the new series were also made available by Disney+.

Ahsoka made her debut in the 2008 animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where she was also voiced by Dawson.

During the celebration, actor Indira Varma, who appeared as disillusioned Imperial officer Tala Durith in last year’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, claimed that Pedro Pascal, her former Game of Thrones co-star, and his performance in The Mandalorian was one of the key things that impacted her choice to join the series.

Varma remarked: “I have to confess, I didn’t know much about Star Wars. The Mandalorian completely sucked me in. Having seen [director Deborah Chow’s amazing work on it, and also my mate [Pedro Pascal] ... he gave Deborah such an amazing review that I had to meet her. Just talking to her, Deborah cares so much about character work and relationships and that’s personally what I’m interested in. And I think that’s why [Obi-Wan Kenobi] is so strong, because of the character work we all got to do.”

In the meantime, Ahsoka arrives on Disney+ in August.

Watch the series trailer below: