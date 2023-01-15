First AI K-pop group set to debut this year

K-POP is taking things to the next level this year, with the upcoming debut of a new virtual girl group named MAVE: – whose members are all generated by AI.

The group is being produced by Metaverse Entertainment, a subsidiary of game publisher Netmarble. The group name means “MAKE NEW WAVE,” with hopes of creating a new wave in the K-Pop scene.

An image of the four members of the group – MARTY:, TYRA:, ZENA:, and SIU: – were released earlier this week, along with their social media accounts and a teaser trailer. In the photo, the girls are seen exuding a punk rock band vibe wearing black outfits with hints of purple.

Reports stated that the colon in the name of the band and of the ‘girls’ will be a hint to the group’s backdrop story, which will be disclosed later, the agency said.

K-pop fans have had mixed reactions to the group, with many wondering how its members would handle ‘live’ performances or be able to interact with fans. Others praised the realistic appearance of the girls, saying that they did not look like AI.