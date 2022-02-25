First-time baby joy for Wonder Girls’ Lim

FORMER Wonder Girls’ member Lim is now a mother!

On Friday, rrr entertainment revealed Lim (whose real name is Woo Hye Lim) and her husband – taekwondo athlete Shin Min Chul – had welcomed their first child, a son.

The label stated: “Woo Hye Lim gave birth to a healthy baby boy at a hospital in Seoul on the 23rd. Currently, the mother and child are all healthy. She’s receiving congratulations from friends and family alongside her husband Shin Min Chul.”