Five comforting sandwich recipes

BE it a simple sandwich or an elaborate burger, the joy you get from a filling, hearty, delicious, and tasty sandwich is incredible, whether it is a basic sandwich or an extravagant burger. Why prepare boring sandwiches when there are so many to choose from? Check out this selection of simple and tasty sandwich recipes that you can create at any time of day, whether for breakfast, a snack, or a dinner. These recipes will assist you in making the most basic sandwiches that your friends and family will like. We compiled a list of some of our favourites, ranging from a delicious hot cheese sandwich to a vegan fun packed veggie sandwich.

Chicken salad sandwich

Who doesn’t enjoy a tasty chicken salad sandwich? The only ingredients necessary for a chicken salad are mayonnaise and chicken, but the rest is up to you.

Ingredients

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts

6 slices lemon

1 green apple, chopped

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

2/3 c. mayonnaise

1/4 mustard

2 tbsp vinegar

Salt

Black pepper

Bread

Lettuce

Instructions

1. Arrange the chicken in a single layer in a big saucepan. Place lemon slices on top of the chicken and cover with water by at least an inch.

2. Bring water to a boil, then decrease heat and simmer for 10 minutes, or until well done.

3. Combine the chicken, onion, and celery in a large mixing dish.

4. In a medium mixing bowl, combine mayonnaise, mustard, and vinegar; season with salt and pepper.

5. Toss the chicken mixture with the dressing.

6. Garnish with chilli flakes and serve with lettuce on a bread.