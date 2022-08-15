Five comforting sandwich recipes

BE it a simple sandwich or an elaborate burger, the joy you get from a filling, hearty, delicious, and tasty sandwich is incredible, whether it is a basic sandwich or an extravagant burger. Why prepare boring sandwiches when there are so many to choose from? Check out this selection of simple and tasty sandwich recipes that you can create at any time of day, whether for breakfast, a snack, or a dinner. These recipes will assist you in making the most basic sandwiches that your friends and family will like. We compiled a list of some of our favourites, ranging from a delicious hot cheese sandwich to a vegan fun packed veggie sandwich.
Chicken salad sandwich
Who doesn’t enjoy a tasty chicken salad sandwich? The only ingredients necessary for a chicken salad are mayonnaise and chicken, but the rest is up to you.
Ingredients
3 boneless skinless chicken breasts
6 slices lemon
1 green apple, chopped
1/2 red onion, finely chopped
2 celery stalks, finely chopped
2/3 c. mayonnaise
1/4 mustard
2 tbsp vinegar
Salt
Black pepper
Bread
Lettuce
Instructions
1. Arrange the chicken in a single layer in a big saucepan. Place lemon slices on top of the chicken and cover with water by at least an inch.
2. Bring water to a boil, then decrease heat and simmer for 10 minutes, or until well done.
3. Combine the chicken, onion, and celery in a large mixing dish.
4. In a medium mixing bowl, combine mayonnaise, mustard, and vinegar; season with salt and pepper.
5. Toss the chicken mixture with the dressing.
6. Garnish with chilli flakes and serve with lettuce on a bread.
Grilled cheese sandwich
A grilled cheese sandwich is the epitome of crave-worthiness at any time of day. If you have bread and a substantial amount of cheese, you have the basis for the finest grilled cheese sandwich.
Ingredients
2 slices of white bread
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
2 ounces thinly sliced American cheese or cheddar (about 4 slices)
Freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
1. Place the bread on a chopping board and apply mayonnaise on both sides.
2. Heat a small skillet (preferably nonstick) over medium heat.
3. Add half of the butter. When it’s melted, lay 1 piece of bread in the skillet, mayonnaise side down; top with cheese and season with pepper.
4. Place the second slice of bread, mayonnaise side up, on top.
5. When the underside of the sandwich is golden brown, approximately 4 minutes, flip it over and add the remaining butter to the skillet.
6. Press down on the sandwich to help it brown evenly and melt the cheese.
7. Cook until the second side has become golden brown and the cheese has melted.
8. Consume immediately.
Avocado sandwich
If you like avocado toast, you will definitely enjoy this avocado sandwich! It has a vibrant, creamy lime spread as well as sliced avocado, crisp cucumber, and pickled red onion for texture and flavour. This vegetarian avocado sandwich is light, healthful, and delicious!
Ingredients
2 slices of bread
3 slices Brie cheese
½ sliced onions
½ avocado
½ small tomato
½ tbsp vinegar
Instructions
1. Toast 2 slices whole grain bread.
2. Slice the avocado flesh into thin pieces.
3. Cut the tomatoes and brie into slices.
4. Spread everything on one slice of bread and sprinkle with vinegar.
5. Place the second slice of bread on top of the sandwich.
6. Squish it a little to keep any nasty pieces from falling out.
7. All set to serve!
Tuna sandwich
Tuna sandwich is a light and refreshing take on a comfort food staple. It’s a quick, tasty, and healthful lunch or supper meal made with a few basic ingredients.
Ingredients
1 can tuna
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 stalk of celery, diced
2 tablespoons red onion, diced
1-2 tablespoons chopped parsley
1/2 tablespoons mustard
Salt and pepper, to taste
4 slices of white bread
Instructions
1. Remove the tuna can’s liquid.
2. In a mixing bowl, combine the tuna, mayonnaise, diced celery, diced red onion, parsley, mustard, salt, and pepper.
3. Stir together all of the ingredients until fully blended.
4. Bake the bread and thoroughly cover it with the filling.
5. All set to serve!
P.S. Chilling the filling for about 30 minutes makes the sandwich taste fresher.
Egg sandwich
One of the simplest sandwiches to make is an egg sandwich. For this quick and easy dish, you may use whatever sort of bread or cheese you wish.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons butter
8 pieces toasted white bread 4 eggs
Salt and pepper to tastes
2 teaspoons mayonnaise
2 teaspoons ketchup
Instructions
1. Melt butter in a large pan over medium-high heat.
2. Place eggs in pan and cook until hard.
3. Just before the eggs are done, add a piece of cheese on top of each one.
4. Place each egg on a toasted slice of bread when the cheese has melted.
5. Season the eggs with salt and pepper to taste.
6. Spread mayonnaise and ketchup on remaining bread pieces and top with eggs to form 4 sandwiches.
7. Serve warm.