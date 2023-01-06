Five games to keep you sane

Read on to find something that can help you stay focused and feel more calm

NOWADAYS, most of us – if not all – are feeling stressed, either because of studies, work, or life in general. One could argue that our brains are still in lockdown mode. So, isn’t this the perfect time to delve into a world of creativity and find new ways to relax our brain? Here are the games that you can leisurely play while making a few friends along the way: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Escape to your own private dream island and conjure up a paradise as you explore, create, and customise your dreamland. Your island of choice has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything ranging from tools to your strangest comforts. From day to dawn, there are multiple activities that you can explore. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or even enjoy the sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. When it’s your own island, you can do anything, however, whenever, and wherever you want. Build a community from scratch on a deserted island of your choice that’s brimming with possibility. Create your own version of heaven, customize your character, home, decorations, and even the landscape itself. Then, use what you’ve created to give your island your own personal touch. Watch as the time of day and seasons match real life, even in your hemisphere. Get to know the island residents, before showing off your paradise to other people like you. You can play on the same system with a total of four people, or play together online or over local wireless for fun with up to eight players.

Minecraft The world is yours in the making in this reality. Prepare for a specialised adventure of limitless possibilities as you build, mine, battle mobs, and explore the ever-changing Minecraft landscape. There are always new tools, locations, and spaces that are yours to explore. Play while creating because you can build anything that comes to your mind. Get on Creative Mode so you can use your imagination and limitless resources to enjoy the creation of your choice. Play while surviving battle mobs, construct a shelter to be safe at night and explore the landscape. It’s a rough world out there especially when you try to survive and thrive in the higher-difficulty, Survival Mode. Play with your friends, build, search, and have fun, all while running away from the mobs. The world of Minecraft is undoubtedly even better when explored with your best friends. Don’t Starve Together Don’t Starve Together is the standalone multiplayer expansion of the uncompromising wilderness survival game, Don’t Starve. Survival, Wilderness, and Endless are the three game modes that can truly make you delve into different parts of your consciousness. Enter a dark and unexplored world full of strange creatures, dangers, and surprises. Gather resources to craft items and structures that match your survival style. Play as you unravel the mysteries of this strange land, all while trying to live. Cooperate with your friends in a private game, or take your chances with strangers online. Work with other players to survive the harsh environment, or strike out on your own. Either way, the goal is to Don’t Starve Together.

Stardew Valley Have you ever wanted to make a spontaneous move to the middle of nowhere after inheriting your grandfather’s old farm in Stardew Valley? Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, this is the new life that you’ll have to live with. It’s a life that you’ll learn to love. Create the farm of your dreams, turn your overgrown fields into a lively and bountiful farm. Learn to live off the land, raise various animals, go fishing, tend to your crops, and craft items. It’s a choice you’ll have to make. You can even come and be a part of the local community, as there are over 30 residents you can befriend. You can even meet someone special, as with 12 townspeople to date, you may even find the love of your life. Explore the vast, and mysterious caves. Encounter monsters and treasures deep underground. Customise to your heart’s content. It even comes with an optional multiplayer game mode in which one to four players can play in the same world over the internet or LAN.