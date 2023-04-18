You may be able to deepen your relationship and increase communication by being more aware of your partner’s love language

Once we identify our love language, he adds, it becomes much easier to take time to love and care for ourselves. – ALL PIX BY 123RF

THE five love languages explain how we express our affection and gratitude. You might experience love differently than your spouse does, depending on your personality. Your partner’s expectations and demands will become clearer after you understand and decode these many expressions of love. Everyone has a particular manner of showing and love in return, and these ways can be categorised into one of five “languages”: acts of service, physical touch, words of affirmation, gift-giving and receiving, and quality time.

Acts of service Another way we show love and experience love is via acts of service. D oing something nice for your partner that you are aware they would appreciate. And the logic underlying it – that pleasant, comfortable feel you receive from a selfless act – is probably something we can all connect to. This kind of selfless service motivates individuals as well as the people whom they have an influence on to be better, to go above and beyond, and to aspiration. For those who feel that deeds speak louder than words, this is their love language. Those on this list want to be shown how much they are valued, as opposed to those who prefer to hear it. Doing both modest and large tasks to improve their quality of life is strongly recommended. Physical touch A person who uses physical contact as their preferred form of communication experiences love via physical adoration. For those who use this love language, physical closeness and touch may be immensely affirming and act as a strong emotional link. In addition to sex, some people only experienced their parents’ intense love and devotion when they were hugged, kissed, or physically caressed. These people treasure the comfort and affection that physical touch brings. They only want to be near to their lover.

Words of affirmation If words of affirmation are your partner’s love language, they probably want to feel loved, cherished, and respected. But, how this is done is crucial. Individuals who use this love language frequently choose gentle communication, pleasant remarks, and modest requests. Complimenting your spouse in front of friends, family, or co-workers is another approach to employ words of encouragement. When you are praising your loved one in public, they could feel much more cherished. Also, you may show someone you care by praising them and letting them know what they’re doing right or what you like about them, even when you don’t expect it. Also, Your encouraging comments you sent via a text will go a long way towards helping them feel close to you and cherished. Gifts The love, consideration, and work that went into the present are what the person who likes this language lives on. Some individuals like receiving presents as visual expressions of their affection; this has less to do with the actual worth of the item and more to do with the thought process that went into selecting it. Those that use this love language understand the importance of providing presents and cherish the meaning they hold for both the giver and the recipient. Giving a present shows your spouse that you are thoughtful of them and go out of your way to get them something that will make them smile.