Five spine-chilling local horror films for Halloween

Classics and new releases to watch for a good scare

MALAYSIAN horror cinema, with its rich tapestry of tales and diverse offerings, presents a unique opportunity to explore a different dimension of fear and the supernatural. In this curated selection, we bring you the top five Malaysian horror films that promise to send shivers down your spine and make your heart race this Halloween. From timeless classics that have haunted the dreams of generations to more recent additions that push the boundaries of the genre, these films provide the perfect gateway to immerse yourself in the eerie spirit of the night. So, dim the lights, prepare for an exhilarating journey, and let these Malaysian horror films be your guide into a world where the boundaries between the living and the supernatural blur and where suspense and the unknown await around every corner.

Pontianak Harum Sundal Malam (2004) This film was a box office hit when it was first released and up until today, the beguiling Maya Karin, who played Meriam, the Pontianak (a female vampiric ghost in Malay folklore), is still known for her role in this film. Directed by Shuhaimi Baba, Pontianak Harum Sundal Malam follows the story of a young woman named Meriam, a beautiful prima donna who captivated the hearts of many when she was still alive. However, she was stabbed in the stomach while pregnant, and since then, she has turned into a restless spirit who torment those that killed her. The film’s atmospheric cinematography and captivating plot distinguish it, and it is regarded as one of the most iconic horror films in Malaysian cinema.

Dukun (2018) Horror films get even scarier when they are “inspired by real events”. Dukun, directed by Dain Said, takes loose inspiration from the spine-chilling case of Mona Fandey, leaving Malaysians trembling with anticipation. In the movie, Faizal Hussein portrays Karim, a public defender for Diana Dahlan, a female shaman played by Umie Aida, who is accused of murdering a high-profile businessman during a ritual. Amid the chaos, including Karim’s daughter running away and influential men disappearing, the dark secrets of Diana’s sinister past start to unfold. Dukun delves deep into the world of black magic and the supernatural, leaving a lingering sense of dread among its audience.

Munafik (2017) Munafik was the local favourite horror movie. It follows the story of Adam, played by Syamsul Yusof, a religious medical practitioner struggling with grief after his wife’s tragic accident. His encounter with Maria, portrayed by Nabila Huda, suffering from depression and possession by an evil spirit, leads to a series of eerie events, revealing a chilling connection between Maria and Adam’s wife’s death. This acclaimed film, directed by Syamsul, even earned him the Best Director award at the seventh Asia Pacific Film Festival in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Back in Malaysia, Munafik dominated the box office in 2017, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year, with earnings exceeding RM19 million.

Hantu Kak Limah (2018) The renowned film series Hantu Kak Limah achieved a remarkable feat at the box office, grossing an impressive RM32.5 million within a mere 18 days of its release in August 2018. Directed by the late Mamat Khalid, the movie’s central character, Kak Limah, portrayed by Delimawati, tragically meets her end in her village shortly after marrying a much younger man. Her untimely demise leaves her discontented, and her vengeful spirit continues to haunt the villagers, who struggle to free themselves from her eerie presence. Also available to stream on Netflix.