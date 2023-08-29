Flavour blaze

Guinness Flavour By Fire in full swing

STEP into a realm where flames meet flavour as the Guinness Flavour By Fire Festival came to life at Sentul Depot. For aficionados of the black brew, this event has ignited a new kind of fervour. I embarked on an expedition to this festival on its opening day, and the sensory journey was beyond captivating. Enveloped in a smoky and vibrant ambiance, the festival grounds unleashed a symphony of aromas that beckoned, a cornucopia of delectable cuisines that tantalised, and a kaleidoscope of sights and sounds that ensnared the senses. This wasn’t your run-of-the-mill festivity; it was a blaze-infused extravaganza that merged the mastery of flame-kissed culinary creations with an unparalleled atmosphere, crafting indelible memories and elevating the palate to realms of the extraordinary. Shaun Lim, the Marketing Manager for Wheat Beer, Stout, and Diageo Brands at HEINEKEN Malaysia Berhad, expressed immense joy at the remarkable reception of their distinctive festival. “We are delighted to receive an incredible response to our unique festival, which takes the taste experience beyond the ordinary. Guinness has a rich, distinctive flavour that is a favourite among chefs and drinkers alike, and when combined with the transformative power of fire, it creates a truly unforgettable culinary experience. Guinness is always looking for new and exciting ways to bring our brand values of power, goodness, and communion to life in an engaging and immersive way. Our festival is the perfect occasion for people to come together for an authentic Guinness experience and create unforgettable memories.” Over three days, starting from Aug 18 to 20, more than 12,500 fervent fans and food enthusiasts converged to experience the Guinness Flavour by Fire spectacle.

Amid a line-up of 11 dynamic culinary artisans and more than 20 open-flame grills, the pièce de résistance was the unceasing flow of smooth, creamy Guinness draught from an impressive count of 27 taps. What sets this feast apart is the enchanting combination of Guinness infusion and fire-grilling, where each dish becomes an alchemical symphony of flavours and aromas. The very essence of fire and Guinness’s rich, distinctive flavour, borne from the meticulous fire-roasting of its barley at precisely 232 degrees Celsius, converge to redefine gastronomy. From succulent lamb ribs to perfectly grilled salmon, artisanal burgers, and desserts that dance with Guinness-infused decadence, each morsel is a testament to the extraordinary union of fire and flavour, creating an experience that is as unforgettable as it is irresistible. Masters of grill artistry, including Chef Franky of Arthur’s Storehouse, the rock and roll culinary duo Johnny and Sherson of Kitchen Mafia, and the ingenious Chef Navin Karu of Big Boyz Barbecue, unleashed their expertise. Not to be outdone, beloved favourites such as Yat Sing Smokehouse, KAO BBQ, and Tipsy Boar also showcased their inventive Guinness-infused offerings. One culinary creation emerged as the true star of the night: the Guinness Burgers and Dawgs, at least for me. A harmonious blend of sizzle and succulence, this delectable offering stood out as the epitome of culinary artistry. From the very first bite, it was evident that this creation wasn’t just food; it was a revelation, a fusion of flavours that danced effortlessly on the palate. The smoky exterior gave way to a succulent core that oozed with the essence of Guinness, infusing each bite with a richness that was both indulgent and beguiling. The culinary expedition was elevated by live performances from local artists, a daily spectacle that enthralled festival goers. From A$ix to Darren Ashley, the stage was a canvas for perfection.