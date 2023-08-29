Flavour blaze

STEP into a realm where flames meet flavour as the Guinness Flavour By Fire Festival came to life at Sentul Depot. For aficionados of the black brew, this event has ignited a new kind of fervour. I embarked on an expedition to this festival on its opening day, and the sensory journey was beyond captivating. Enveloped in a smoky and vibrant ambiance, the festival grounds unleashed a symphony of aromas that beckoned, a cornucopia of delectable cuisines that tantalised, and a kaleidoscope of sights and sounds that ensnared the senses.
This wasn’t your run-of-the-mill festivity; it was a blaze-infused extravaganza that merged the mastery of flame-kissed culinary creations with an unparalleled atmosphere, crafting indelible memories and elevating the palate to realms of the extraordinary.
Shaun Lim, the Marketing Manager for Wheat Beer, Stout, and Diageo Brands at HEINEKEN Malaysia Berhad, expressed immense joy at the remarkable reception of their distinctive festival.
“We are delighted to receive an incredible response to our unique festival, which takes the taste experience beyond the ordinary. Guinness has a rich, distinctive flavour that is a favourite among chefs and drinkers alike, and when combined with the transformative power of fire, it creates a truly unforgettable culinary experience. Guinness is always looking for new and exciting ways to bring our brand values of power, goodness, and communion to life in an engaging and immersive way. Our festival is the perfect occasion for people to come together for an authentic Guinness experience and create unforgettable memories.”
Over three days, starting from Aug 18 to 20, more than 12,500 fervent fans and food enthusiasts converged to experience the Guinness Flavour by Fire spectacle.
Amid a line-up of 11 dynamic culinary artisans and more than 20 open-flame grills, the pièce de résistance was the unceasing flow of smooth, creamy Guinness draught from an impressive count of 27 taps.
What sets this feast apart is the enchanting combination of Guinness infusion and fire-grilling, where each dish becomes an alchemical symphony of flavours and aromas. The very essence of fire and Guinness’s rich, distinctive flavour, borne from the meticulous fire-roasting of its barley at precisely 232 degrees Celsius, converge to redefine gastronomy. From succulent lamb ribs to perfectly grilled salmon, artisanal burgers, and desserts that dance with Guinness-infused decadence, each morsel is a testament to the extraordinary union of fire and flavour, creating an experience that is as unforgettable as it is irresistible.
Masters of grill artistry, including Chef Franky of Arthur’s Storehouse, the rock and roll culinary duo Johnny and Sherson of Kitchen Mafia, and the ingenious Chef Navin Karu of Big Boyz Barbecue, unleashed their expertise. Not to be outdone, beloved favourites such as Yat Sing Smokehouse, KAO BBQ, and Tipsy Boar also showcased their inventive Guinness-infused offerings.
One culinary creation emerged as the true star of the night: the Guinness Burgers and Dawgs, at least for me. A harmonious blend of sizzle and succulence, this delectable offering stood out as the epitome of culinary artistry. From the very first bite, it was evident that this creation wasn’t just food; it was a revelation, a fusion of flavours that danced effortlessly on the palate.
The smoky exterior gave way to a succulent core that oozed with the essence of Guinness, infusing each bite with a richness that was both indulgent and beguiling. The culinary expedition was elevated by live performances from local artists, a daily spectacle that enthralled festival goers. From A$ix to Darren Ashley, the stage was a canvas for perfection.
The excitement amplified through the Guinness STOUTie machine, capturing joyous moments with selfies printed onto the velvety Guinness head. And, of course, the Guinness Long Bar Challenge added a competitive twist as friends cheered one another on in a bid to slide a Guinness bottle with precision and claim exclusive merchandise.
Amidst the swirling aromas and the kaleidoscope of flavours, the Guinness Flavour By Fire Festival delivered an experience that transcended expectations. The festival grounds buzzed with an electric energy, where laughter and camaraderie mingled with the joyous rhythms of live music.
The meticulous preparation was evident at every turn, a testament to the organisers’ dedication to creating a sensory wonderland. The seamless fusion of culinary mastery, captivating performances, and an atmosphere ablaze with excitement spoke of a festival that was wonderfully curated.
But this is only the beginning. The next chapter of the Guinness Flavour By Fire Festival saga awaits in Penang on September 2nd and 3rd at Fort Cornwallis. As anticipation builds, culinary enthusiasts can look forward to a delectable rendezvous with flavours that transcend the ordinary. Penang's food list reads like a symphony of tastes, each note more delightful than the last. From the tantalising offerings of Smoke Papa BBQ and the ethereal White Smoke to the zesty creations of Roky the Taco Bar, the mouthwatering DreamBurger, and the indulgent Three Tiers, the culinary carousel is poised to take festival-goers on a memorable journey. The sizzle of KAO BBQ and the smoky allure of Firewood Penang will envelop taste buds in delight, while the charismatic celebrity chefs Johnny and Sherson of Kitchen Mafia from Kuala Lumpur promise to orchestrate a culinary masterpiece.
Stay attuned to Guinness Malaysia's social channels for updates on the chef line-up and entertainment for the forthcoming festival. To explore more about the Guinness Flavour By Fire festival, venture to https://www.guinnessflavourbyfire.my/. For ongoing updates on all things Guinness Malaysia, connect through www.facebook.com/guinnessmalaysia and www.instagram.com/guinnessmy.