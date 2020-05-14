AT just 19 years old, Neelia Khoo started baking but her cakes were not edible at first. However, she soon improved and established her own online baking business, The Baking Firm (on Facebook and Instagram), selling a variety of classic and fusion cakes, cupcakes, and brownies. “When I started baking, my cakes were not edible because I did not know what I was doing,” admitted the now 28-year-old Khoo. “Although things were not falling into place, such as using [the wrong] sized equipment, but I persisted and didn’t give up. I decided to work on baking and I started having fun. It gave me room to improve, innovate and better my style of creation. “Looking back, I am definitely happy with the progress I have made, in terms of improving my skills and execution.”

Signature apam balik cupcakes. – Courtesy of Neelia Khoo

An LLB graduate from the University of London, Khoo started to bake by learning from old cookbooks and old magazine clippings passed down from her mother, and by reading modern cookbooks, doing research online and experimenting. Favourite flavours “We try to be creative with the flavours and textures,” said Khoo. For example, Apam Balik Cake, which is also Khoo’s favourite cake, is a light, pandan sponge with corn, gula melaka and salty peanuts. “Every mouthful is delicious. I made the Apam Balik Cupcake version as well,” said Khoo. “All our recipes are unique to us, and that is why you won’t find our cake flavour or texture anywhere (else). The Baking Firm’s cake ideas are a combination of our local flavours and a mix of classic techniques. We spend a lot of time on Instagram, browsing through all kinds of desserts from different pastry chefs around the world for inspiration.

Flower cupcakes; and (right) the signature burnt cheesecake. – Courtesy of Neelia Khoo

“One of our most challenging cakes was made specifically for singer Anne Marie’s Birthday music video launch, commisioned by Warner Music Malaysia. For that campaign, we had to come up with the cake concept and the video content for the Behind The Scenes video (on baking the cupcake).” Khoo and her team made cupcakes that were eventually sent out as a ‘surprise’ to local social media influencers. “It was a successful campaign as we received praise from the entire Warner team for exceeding their expectations.” Currently, The Baking Firm’s best-selling cake is the burnt cheesecake, which sells well especially over the weekends.

The signature burnt cheesecake. – Courtesy of Neelia Khoo

“It’s quite enchanting, no matter how many times I bake the burnt cheesecake, the smell of it baking still gets to me,” said Khoo. “Coming in a close second is our Brownie series, which gets its fair share of praise from customers.” According to Khoo, the most common positive feedback that they receive is that the products have the perfect amount of sugar, which is “not so sweet”.

Specially prepared cupcakes for singer Anne Marie’s Birthday single launch. – Courtesy of Neelia Khoo