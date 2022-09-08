Florence Pugh's message to 'Don't Worry, Darling' cast

TWO days after walking the red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, Florence Pugh is finally thanking her Don't Worry, Darling co-stars and crew.

She turned to Instagram to share photos of herself with the cast, which included Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, director Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, and Nick Kroll.

The 26-year-old actress penned a lengthy post praising everyone for their efforts and congratulating her co-stars.

She wrote: “I’m still taking it all in! Qwoaaar. What a moment this was? A massive congratulations to everyone standing on the carpet. We premiered in Venice. A huge wonderful win it itself. I’d never been to Venice Film Festival before ... It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible.”