Florence Pugh shuts down body shamers

ACTRESS Florence Pugh received a backlash after turning heads in a sheer, see-through pink Valentino dress at the Italian fashion label’s haute couture show in Rome last Friday.

Pugh then addressed the “vulgar” insults through her personal Instagram on Sunday, writing: “Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing.”

She added: “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio?”

The Don’t Worry Darling star acknowledged that this “isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body from a crowd of strangers.”

The English actress’s confidence has not been rattled by the severe criticism, and she continued her powerful statement, asking: “Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none?”

Pugh concluded her post by offering advice: “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise.”

Pugh’s article shows how body-shaming women may backfire. The culture should be halted immediately, and actors shouldn’t be afraid to speak out about it.