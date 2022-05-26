Florence Pugh shuts down Will Poulter dating claims

ACTRESS Florence Pugh wants everyone to know she is not dating her co-star Will Poulter. Despite what you may have heard from the paparazzi, the pair are just friends.
The Black Widow star confirmed the statement after rumours of them dating began spreading.
“Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating,” the actress, 26, wrote on her Instagram stories, days after pictures of the two hanging out in Ibiza went viral.
Pugh continued: “We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about a half metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise.
“You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many shots and Archie’s [another friend] arms at the sides.”
The actress then took the conversation to a more serious note, pointing out how damaging this rumour can be.
“I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy completely bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff actually does more damage than good. Thanks for saying we look sexy ... doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy.”
She then concluded her reply by sharing a couple more photos of her with her other friends, along with another message. “Another note, a very important note. There’s no need to drag people through this.
“Regardless of your opinion on who I should or shouldn't be with, at the end of the day, if you’re complimenting someone by trolling another person ... you’re just bullying. There’s literally no need to be horrible online – no need.”
“Think about what you write,” she advised. “Think about who it affects.”
And of course, Poulter backed his dear friend on his account. Along with screenshotting her post, the actor thanked Pugh for calling this out. “Thank you for calling out bullying when you see it,” he wrote.
However, this is not the first time Pugh has received flak for her personal life. The 26-year-old – who is dating director Zach Braff, 47 – has long been criticised for their age difference.