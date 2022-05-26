Florence Pugh shuts down Will Poulter dating claims

ACTRESS Florence Pugh wants everyone to know she is not dating her co-star Will Poulter. Despite what you may have heard from the paparazzi, the pair are just friends.

The Black Widow star confirmed the statement after rumours of them dating began spreading.

“Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating,” the actress, 26, wrote on her Instagram stories, days after pictures of the two hanging out in Ibiza went viral.

Pugh continued: “We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about a half metre away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise.

“You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many shots and Archie’s [another friend] arms at the sides.”