Flu-ridden Harry Styles forced to cancel LA concerts

SINGER Harry Styles shared an Instagram story over the weekend to announce the cancellation of three of his Los Angeles shows due to illness.

The 28-year-old As It Was singer wrote: “Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since. I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible.

“Until very recently I haven’t had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I’ve been touring. I’m so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show I would.”

Styles later announced that the three shows which were to take place over the weekend would be rescheduled for January of next year.

“Everything else will play as planned. I can’t wait to see you then, and I’m so sorry,“ he signed the note, “All my love, H.”

Styles has recently been performing at breakneck speed. The glam-pop icon hit the stage in front of 18,000 fans at last week’s Halloween show at the Forum, renamed “Harryween.”

He has been continuously working in front of the camera while he is not performing. He skipped one of his Los Angeles concert dates to attend the premiere of his new film, My Policeman.

Styles also made major headlines for his other film this year, Don't Worry Darling. The psychological thriller, which costars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, was directed by Styles' real-life partner, Olivia Wilde.