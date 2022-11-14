Food to die for

The Menu chomps away at the restaurant industry

Not as loud as Gordon Ramsay calling his staff “donkeys”, but just as crazy. – ALL PIX BY WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES

FILMS about chefs have cropped up every few years or so since the turn of millennium, with the frequency seemingly being encouraged by the seemingly endless stream of celebrity chef and food content on television networks. It makes sense why. Food, delicious in the mouth, is just as mouth-watering when photographed and filmed using expensive cameras, all the way from preparation, to cooking, presentation and finally consumption. Show’s like Hell’s Kitchen play up the stressful kitchen life for viewer ratings, over-the-top dramatics and the viral factor. But films about chefs rarely show, or even touch upon the effect that the excruciating demands of being a top-of-the-shelf chef and the strain of “constantly pushing innovation and food standards” has on their mental health. That has been changing lately. For instance, in the feel-good, comfort film Chef, Jon Favreau plays a head chef who suffers a meltdown due to the stress caused by his boss and a food critic. He then leaves his restaurant job and starts a food truck. But what if, instead of starting a food truck, Favreau’s character goes crazy instead? Welcome to The Menu.

A well-crafted cuisine The film opens with Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) boarding a ship with a group of wealthy individuals towards a remote island that houses the exclusive restaurant Hawthorne, which is run by head chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) and his team of elite kitchen staff. Margot, Tyler and the other guests have paid something in the range of thousands of dollars per person to try Slowik’s new molecular gastronomy menu. They soon find that their purpose on the island more than food. Written by comedians Adam McKay and Will Ferrell, The Menu is a pointed comedic gunshot that lands almost all of its blatant jokes that mock “foodies”, the restaurant industry, celebrity chef worship and the pretentious food culture as a whole. Even the subtle jokes are pretty good. At one point, a chef tells Margot: “We like to know everyone who dines with us”. The enunciation of “dine” by the actor is deliberately perverted to sound as though he says “die”.

Though the cast is sizeable, the film is mostly carried on the backs of Fiennes and Taylor-Joy. Fiennes, as great as always, is a perfect fit for the role of Slowik that McKay and Ferrell wrote. Creepy, commanding and sympathetic, his portrayal of a broken, disillusioned celebrity chef draws similarities to his eras as Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films and as the serial killer in Red Dragon. Taylor-Joy’s Margot on the other hand is symbolic of the underbelly of the service work industry. Lower in the hierarchy, but hardened by it, the role is the right fit for the actress known for playing characters who seem like damsels-in-distress, but in actuality, are not.

Lacking added touches If the “black comedy horror” The Menu has any shortcomings, it’s that the film doesn’t go deep enough with its social commentary. The film relies on the performances of the charismatic leads and the rest of the supporting cast members to tell its story and themes, because the writing simply isn’t there. The Menu also fails to commit entirely to the horror of being trapped on an island with a kitchen staff hell-bent on flambeing their captives. The film is rated R in America, but there are only three instances with strong violence, and for most of The Menu, director Mark Mylod lets the violence simmer, and not boil over like it should.