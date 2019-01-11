Feast of prosperity at Xin

Chinese New Year is just around the corner, which means that people will soon be able to enjoy their favourite traditional reunion dinner dishes.

Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur’s Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant has lined up a host of Chinese New Year specialities.

Let’s Loh Sang

A must-have dish during the celebration, yee sang is also known as ‘raw fish salad’.

Vegetables such as carrot and radish are cut into small strips to complement the main ingredient - guests can choose to have salmon, jellyfish, or try the trendy new fruity version. And then, toss the dish for good fortune, good health, and year-long prosperity.

The yee sang platter is priced from RM78 nett to RM148 nett (half/full) portions.

Prosperity Menus

Xin’s selection of prosperity dishes include double-boiled chicken soup with dried scallops, top shell and wolfberry soup, steamed fresh pomfret Teochew-style, pan-fried sea prawns with ginger and spring onion, baked freshwater king prawns with cheese, braised whole abalone with sea cucumber, golden oyster and stuffed beancurd, and steamed Chinese waxed meat rice in lotus leaf.

Three types of prosperity menus are served for lunch and dinner, with each set featuring home-cooked dishes. Menus are priced at RM1,488 nett, RM1,788 nett, and RM2,088 nett (per table of 10).

Chef’s Specialties

Xin Cuisine’s sous chef Goh Meng Chuan has whipped up a range of mouthwatering dishes. Indulge in fried wapato with garlic and waxed meat, braised golden oyster with black moss, braised pork knuckle with sea cucumber, or waxed meat rice in claypot.

Prices range from RM48 nett to RM128 nett per portion.

Sweetness of Nian Gao

A favourite of many, nian gao is also known as kuih bakul. Three variations of nian gao are available – shredded coconut nian gao, sweet potato ball nian gao, and peanut nian gao, priced at RM13 nett per item.

All promotions are available for lunch and dinner, from Jan 2 to Feb 19.

For more information, call Xin Cuisine at 03-2144 8750.