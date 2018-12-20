New York in Malaysia

BY ANANSA JACOB

BEER lovers with a taste for the good life have a reason to rejoice, following the arrival of New York-based craft beer brewhouse Brooklyn Brewery to our shores.

During a recent launch party at the High Line Rooftop Market in SkyAvenue at Resorts World Genting, a group of local media and invited guests were given a chance to taste the signature crafted brews Brooklyn Lager and Brooklyn East IPA, each paired with carefully-selected menu items from High Line’s range of food outlets.

The event was held to introduce High Line’s Brooklyn Bar, the very first Brooklyn Beer flagship outlet in Southeast Asia.

This is one of only a handful of Carlsberg outlets in Malaysia to exclusively serve these two brews on tap.

This is the latest development in the year-long maiden partnership between Brooklyn Brewery and Carlsberg Malaysia, which has been bringing the award-winning brewhouse’s exquisite offerings to a growing audience of Malaysians with an appreciation for refreshing artisanal brews.

Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Lars Lehmann said: “This is definitely the ‘highest’ Brooklyn bar in Malaysia, and probably in the world!

“We have been bringing in Brooklyn Brewery products to Malaysia for about a year already, and the response has been great.

“This has been a very good partnership for us, and we hope that it will continue for many more years to come.”

The event was attended by Brooklyn Brewery president Robin Ottaway, there to present the two signature brews, and Resorts World Genting Leisure and Hospitality executive vice president Datuk Edward Holloway.

Brooklyn Lager, at 5.2% ABV (alcohol by volume), is amber-gold in colour and displays a firm malt centre supported by a refreshing bitterness and floral hop aroma.

The beer’s aromatic qualities are enhanced by the process of ‘dry-hopping’, resulting in a wonderfully-flavoured beer that is smooth, refreshing and very versatile with food, which earned the brew the 2018 World Beer Cup Gold Medal.

Brooklyn East IPA, on the other hand, is a clean, drinkable 6.9% ABV pale ale that offers a bold balance, with a bright piney aroma, and the taste of stone fruits, along with a firm bitterness from IPA’s ancestral British home.

Its lychee nose and crisp, bitter hop finish go surprisingly well with spicy Asian dishes, which was resoundingly demonstrated during the food-pairing portion of the launch.

Guests were encouraged to enjoy the beers in turn with a wide variety of dishes featuring bold and savoury flavours such as fresh oysters, gourmet burgers, traditional Chinese street food, steaks and even nasi lemak with a lobster meat twist.

To further entertain the guests, there were musical performances by local indie rock band Jumero, and a beatbox and rap battle between local beatboxer Sean Lee and rapper MC Ashtin, lending a distinctly ‘New York’ street flavour to the event.

There were also several games that guests could play to win themselves some exclusive Brooklyn Brewery T-shirts.

The delightful party atmosphere prompted Ottaway to exclaim: “I’ve been to many parts of Asia, but I’ve never seen a crowd that is so diverse, with so many cultures all together in one place.

“It feels like I’m back in Brooklyn!”