TIGER BEER wants to uncage new beginnings with its consumers during the Year of the Boar.

For its Chinese New Year campaign, fans of Malaysia’s top beer stand to win thousands of ringgit in ang pows, limited edition Tiger Beer mahjong sets, exclusive Tiger Beer Prosperity bowl sets, and much more.

To get their hands on these rewards, all consumers have to do is enjoy their favourite Heineken Malaysia brew.

From now till mid-February, consumers who purchase any big bottle of Tiger Beer, Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, or Heineken at participating coffee shops, food courts and Chinese restaurants need to check inside the bottle caps for any of these three Chinese characters – Fu (fortune), Xi (happiness) and Zhu (boar) – each representing different prizes to be won.

Consumers who discover the Fu character in their bottle cap get to redeem an ang pow worth RM88,888!

Meanwhile, those with a cap marked with the Xi character can redeem it for an exclusive Tiger Beer mahjong set, and those with 15 bottle caps marked with Zhu will get to redeem an exclusive Prosperity Bowl set.

So start your collection today!

The exclusive Tiger Beer mahjong sets are also available for purchase at a special promotional price at participating supermarkets throughout January.

Purchase three cartons of Heineken Malaysia products – inclusive of one carton of Apple Fox cider – and you can buy the limited edition mahjong set at only RM99. There are only 1,888 units available for sale.

“Chinese New Year is a time for abundant blessings and new beginnings as family and friends get together to celebrate,” said Heineken Malaysia sales director Andrew Woon.

“As we welcome the Year of the Boar, we want to open the door [to] an abundance of rewards for [our] consumers as they enjoy Tiger Beer and Heneiken Malaysia’s award-winning brews this festive season.”

For more on this campaign and its promotions which are only open to non-Muslims and those aged 21 years and above, visit www.facebook.com/TigerBeerMY.