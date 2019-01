How do you find the perfect gift to suit the your boss, parents, sibling or significant other’s taste? Simple. Give the gift of #GreatTaste with the Singleton of Glen Ord 12 Years Old gift pack. Perfectly balanced for a rich taste, the Singleton of Glen Ord is lovingly created to taste great from the very first sip. So go on, pick up that amber-coloured liquid in a uniquely-shaped bottle that says you have #GreatTaste.

The Singleton of Glen Ord 12 Years Old is both light and smooth, without compromising any depth of flavour or fullness of palate. Best served neat or with a drop of water, Malaysia’s favourite single malt whisky exudes perfectly-balanced taste notes of apple, prune and cinnamon, a result of its unique slow batch distillation process. This rich blend is also best enjoyed with dark chocolate, tantalising the taste buds with every drop, perfect for Chinese New Year celebration with family and friends.