For a good cause

SARA HAMIDAH is a law school graduate, who is currently doing her pupillage. Not only that, she is a part-time makeup artist and the marketing director of a youth non-governmental organisation known as Hunger Hurts Malaysia.

The 24-year-old has been exposed to charitable events from a very young age owing to her mum, who was very involved herself. Meanwhile, makeup was an outlet for Sara to take her mind away from her studies, but it became a part-time job in which she finds joy.

What inspired you to pursue a law degree and how do you plan to utilise it?

“Most of my family members are either journalists or lawyers. I didn’t know what I wanted to do at that time. To be honest, when I graduated from law school, I was not even sure. Everyone was so sure that they wanted to be lawyers. But, I never had a solid answer. When I did my pupillage, I knew that this wasn’t my calling.

“Law is a good degree to fall back on for me, because I did learn a lot from it. But for now, I’m interested in expanding my career as a makeup artist, but I am not looking into practising law.”

How did you first get involved with Hunger Hurts MY?

“I am actually interested in social organisations, like the United Nations. The Hunger Hurts MY organisation was under the UNGC (United Nations Global Compact) before it was disbanded this year, due to changes in management. Now, the organisation is a member of the CSO-SDG Alliance.

“I’ve always been involved in charities and fundraisers. My mum is actually very involved with these projects. After school, my mum would usually drag me to all these activities.

“I couldn’t find an NGO that stood for a cause that I truly stand for. I used to be a musician, and I happened to meet the ambassador of Hunger Hurts MY during an art event. He shared about the organisation and suggested that I check it out.

“Then, I did my research. I really stand for the principles that Hunger Hurts MY promotes. My friend gave my name to the committee and I went for three interviews and I was promoted as the marketing director of Hunger Hurts Malaysia last year.”

What does Hunger Hurts MY do as an organisation?

“We focus on the homeless, the urban poor, and the B40 category in Malaysia. We often reach out to children as we have the intention to break the cycle of poverty. We are also registered under the Ministry of Youth, because we are all under the age of 40.”