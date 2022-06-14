For the love of a child

THE movie opens with the scene of a happy family, a couple with their three young children, having fun time in a swimming pool during a holiday. The focus slowly shifts to the bond between the mother and her youngest child.

It turns out that the boy, Simon, was placed with the family – parents Driss and Anna Moran and their two children, Adrian and Jules – by child welfare services when he was just 18 months old.

In subsequent scenes, Anna (Melanie Thierry) brings Simon, now six years old, to meet his biological father, Eddy Carneiro (Felix Moati), who was unable to care for the child after the death of his wife.

Eddy wants the child back, and the social care officer wants to ensure that he is capable of taking care of his child independently and allows him to meet the boy every weekend and spend holidays with him.

On the other hand, Anna has to face the bitter truth that she has to let go of the child, even though Driss is adamant about allowing the boy to stay with his biological father.

Although Anna complies with and obliges to Eddy’s insensitive requests (through the officer), even to the extent of telling Simon to stop calling her mother, deep down in her heart, she is not ready to let go.

On Christmas Day, Simon spends time with his adopted family instead of Eddy’s, and soon, Anna faces a judge, who decides that she should cut all ties immediately and put the boy into a foster home instead.

Towards the end of the movie, Simon is sent to the foster home, but he is unhappy and refuses to look at his mother’s face when he has to say his last goodbye. Moments later, Simon runs towards the car, calling for his mother as she leaves in a car with Driss.

In the next scene, mother and son get separated, and this moment tugs at the heart. Anna is emotional and the heartbreaking separation moves us to tears. The last few scenes will make you feel emotional, but it is not the ending you would expect to see.

The director and writer Fabien Gorgeart deliver a remarkable and yet touching story of a mother and her son from the first scene to the last. Every scene reveals a bit about the story and the character.

Though the movie is slow-paced, he keeps us wondering what will happen next, all the way to the ending.

In a nutshell, the movie depicts the real emotions and feelings of what a foster family goes through when they have to send the child back to their biological parents, after living with them for several years.

It shows the painful moments when a mother has to separate from the child she has been caring for since a toddler. At the same time, it shows how the child had to adapt to sudden changes at a young age.

Although the child is reluctant, he has no option other than to follow.

The movie also showcases the somewhat insensitive officer who seems not to care much about the bond developed between the mother and child, and focuses more on Eddy’s capability to take charge as a father.

Actress Thierry, is a powerful performer. She shows her emotions in a subtle way and at times, restrained, but her facial expression speaks volumes about her feelings and emotions.

In addition Simon, played by Gabriel Pavie, proves to be a capable actor despite his young age. Lyes Salem, a critically acclaimed and award-winning director, is good in his role as Anna’s husband.