For the love of dance

“DANCE is my life,“ declares Michelle Jueney. She fell in love with dance at a young age, and ever since, she has dedicated her time and career to the beautiful art of expression, especially Indian classical dance, Odissi. Growing up in an artistic environment, she learned about various arts and was exposed to different styles of dance from around the world.

As a dancer, Michelle never looks at dance or dancers through the lens of race or ethnicity. She never saw herself as a Chinese learning an Indian dance; instead, she observed her chosen practise of dance through an artist’s eyes.

Her interest in Odissi began around the age of 12 or 13 when she watched a performance by a renowned Odissi dancer in Malaysia, Ramli Ibrahim. She was completely captivated by his expressive exuberance and artistry of movement.

Little did she know that one day she would meet Ramli in person and learn the Indian classical dance from the master himself.

Before she became an Odissi dancer, she was enrolled at the Federal Academy of Ballet. She had also pursued a graphic design degree at Central Saint Martin’s College of Art and Design in London, but upon returning to Malaysia, her soul felt a void.

She then met with dance master Ramli and proceeded to join the Sutra Dance Academy.

Since then, there has been no turning back for her. She had found her calling.

She has since been selected to perform in many countries and also got to thoroughly enjoy an adventurous time in India that was part of her training.

Her love affair with dance continued as she also learned Bharata Natyam, Latin ballroom dance, and contemporary dance.

During a photoshoot with theSun, Michelle showcased her strength and beauty in every movement, gracefully moving from one pose to another with emotive expressions.