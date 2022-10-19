$!Forged in sisterhood

FORMING an indie band, especially in Malaysia where the scene is still growing healthily – is hard enough as it is, but keeping one together is an entirely different ballgame.

Falling out over creative differences or just having differing life trajectories is often cited as the reason for how a band could be there one day, and completely fall off the face of the earth the next.

It’s a question often pondered by members of indie-folk band The Impatient Sisters. The trio of – as their name indicates – sisters have somehow kept their band together for well over a decade, despite changes in their personal lives.

In an interview with theSun, the trio – Soraya, Nazeera and Irena – spoke candidly about the process and changes they have experienced, both individually and as a band, through the years.

Transitioning to adulthood

The year was 2011 when The Impatient Sisters made their splash in the indie scene. It was, according to Irena, when they were all still in school.

“I just finished high school when we first wrote Comets and Stars,” she said. The song is considered one of the band’s most popular songs.

What followed was numerous live performances, before a lull occurred when Irena left to complete her studies in Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music.

This took place at the height of their career, and Irena’s (temporary) departure led to headlines that were quite gloom and doom.

Once she came back, however, Soraya says that they began slowly writing and performing again.

Their individual lives in the years since have developed the sound of their music, and that shaped the narratives of their songs.

Nazeera explained that their life stages and experiences were quintessential in forming The Impatient Sisters’ music, and despite the transition of being a bit more “grown up”, she said: “(They still have) the childish quirkiness that I hope our audience is able to relate to as they grow with us”.

Soraya explained: “While the debut album had mostly fictional songs or songs we wrote based on observations of other people, now, we tend to write from experience. From [once] writing about innocent love, now we write from a more mature perspective.

“There are some songs we wrote for my daughter, Layla.”