Former Apink member gets married

IN a heartwarming twist, the ex-Apink member, Hong Yoo-kyung, has recently celebrated her wedding, sharing this joyous event in a heartfelt Instagram letter. While she once thrived in the limelight, Hong Yoo-kyung decided to embark on a quieter life and expressed her apologies for this shift. Oct 14 marked the day she tied the knot with her partner, whom she has come to deeply rely on and cherish in a short time.

Aware that this news may have caught everyone by surprise, she wanted to share her happiness with the people who have supported her throughout her journey. Hong Yoo-kyung earnestly sought the blessings of all those who followed her. In closing, she pledged a lifetime of love and devotion to her partner.

To make this announcement even more special, Yoo-kyung also graced her Instagram followers with stunning bridal attire photos. Her Apink colleagues joined in, praising her beauty and congratulating the bride.

Apink, the K-pop sensation that made its debut in April 2011 with the Seven Springs of Apink, started as a seven-member group but saw Hong Yoo-kyung’s departure in 2013 and Son Na-eun’s exit in 2022. Presently, the five remaining members include Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Jeong Eun-ji, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young. Earlier this year, in April, the group treated their fans with the release of their 10th mini album, titled Self.