Former Disney exec: Johnny Depp to return to ‘Pirates’

FANS have been speculating about Johnny Depp returning for another Pirates of the Caribbean film after he came out on top in his legal battle with Amber Heard earlier this week.

The actor had previously stated that he would refuse a US$300 million (RM1.3 billion) contract to return to the successful franchise, but fans are hopeful. Disney has two new swashbuckling blockbusters on the way, one of which is supposed to be a direct continuation of Dead Men Tell No Tales, and the other of which will star Margot Robbie and be titled Pirates.

According to a former Disney official, Deep may be invited to return.

The unnamed exec told People magazine: “I fully believe after the verdict that Pirates Johnny is set to reboot as Captain Jack. There’s a lot of potential box-office treasure trove for a beloved character deeply embedded in Disney culture. With [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer riding high on the massive success of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, there is huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises.”

According to another industry insider, Depp “will work again”. The insider added: “I do feel someone will give him a chance. He is very likable and very talented. A studio will just have to gauge and see it worth the risk and value, but he also won public opinion. He gained a whole new fan base through this and, yes, he will be back.”

However, according to one Hollywood agent, “reputations have been torn down on both sides” in the legal battle, Depp’s career could still “flourish, because this is the world that we live in.His fans are very loyal and vocal and all know he is far from perfect.”