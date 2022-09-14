Four delicious fish recipes

FISH is an excellent low-fat, high-quality protein to include in your diet. Most species of fish cook swiftly, which is one of their best qualities. Here are some of our favourite simple fish dishes to add to your supper menu. If you want to cook a tasty fish meal but don’t have more than 30 minutes, keep on reading:
STEAMED FISH
Chinese steamed fish is a fresh entire fish cooked to a soft texture and seasoned with a delectable sauce. It needs minimal culinary ability but tastes fantastic. It’s a restaurant-quality dish that you can simply prepare at home.
-> Ingredients
1 whole fish
2 teaspoon sesame oil
1 1/2 pinch ginger
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
4 scallion, cut and shredded
1 small onion, sliced
-> Sauce
1 onion minced
1/2 teaspoon minced ginger
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt to taste
Black pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Place the fish on a dish suitable for steaming. Season with sesame oil, salt, and pepper to taste. Set aside.
2. Peel and slice the ginger, then mince the garlic, onion, and a little portion of the ginger.
3. Heat the olive oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the minced onion and ginger and stir until fragrant.
4. Pour in the soy sauce, black pepper, and salt, mix, and cook for a few seconds before transferring to a bowl.
5. Get your steamer ready. Cover the fish plate with foil and set it in the steamer for 10 minutes.
6. Remove the foil from the steamer and open the lid. Arrange the chopped ginger, scallions, and onion on top of the fish sauce.
7. Steam for a further 5 minutes.
8. Serve with steaming rice.
GRILLED SALMON
Salmon is notoriously easy to overcook and under-season. It’s a simple approach that yields delicate flesh with a softly crunchy top. Even better, this recipe seasoned with a delicious magical spice combination.
-> Ingredients
4 salmon fillets (220g)
Vegetable oil
Salt
Black pepper
-> Instructions
1. Allow the salmon to get to room temperature for 15 minutes before grilling.
2. Preheat the oven to 450°F.
3. Preheat a big grill pan over low heat for one minute.
4. Raise the grill pan to medium-high heat.
5. Place the salmon, skin-side up, on the grill and cook for about 2-3 minutes, or until the fish has grill marks.
6. Transfer the grill pan to the oven and flip the salmon.
7. Continue cooking the fish for 5 minutes for medium and 7 minutes for well done.
CRISPY SWEET AND SOUR FISH
A restaurant-style sweet and sour whole fish meal is simple to make at home. This dish is made using a whole fish that has been coated and fried to give it a crisper skin. Also included is a great recipe for a better sweet and sour sauce.
-> Ingredients
1 whole fish
-> SET 1
2 green onions, chopped
1 piece ginger, chopped
1 tablespoon cooking wine
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon black pepper
For cooking the fish
-> SET 2
1 inch ginger, peeled
1 onion
Two garlic cloves
1 chopped red chilli
2 cup olive oil
1 cup all-purpose flour
-> Sauce
3 tablespoon ketchup
2 tablespoon sugar
3 tablespoon water
1 teaspoon cornstarch
-> Instructions
1. Evenly slice the fish and rinse in cold water.
2. Mix set 1 and pour the mixture into a bowl. Place the fish inside and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
3. Cut the ginger, onions, garlic, and chilies into slices.
4. Pour oil into a wok and heat over medium heat.
5. Stir together tomato ketchup, soy sauce, cooking wine, water, and cornstarch. Place aside.
6. Remove the fish and coat in flour. Once fried, add in the ginger, onion, and chilli and stir fry for 2 minutes over high heat in a separate wok.
7. Add the sweet sauce and stir thoroughly for 2 minutes.
8. To serve, pour some sauce on a plate and place the fish on top of it.
9. Enjoy with white rice.
FISH CURRY
It is safe to say that fish curry is one of the seafood lovers’ favourites. Fish curry is a popular dish in many Asian nations, and it may be prepared in many different ways, utilising a variety of locally available ingredients.
-> Ingredients
4-5 pieces of fish
50g tamarind past mixed with water (remove seeds)
1 cup coconut milk
200g okra
1 tomato
Salt to taste
Sugar to taste
5 tablespoon of cooking oil
-> Part A
1 onion (sliced)
Small ginger (sliced)
Curry leaves
-> Paste
1 teaspoon mustard
1 tablespoon coriander powder
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
1 teaspoon cumin powder
1 tablespoon chilli powder
1 tablespoon fish curry powder 4 tablespoon water
-> Instructions
1. Heat the oil in a pot and sauté Part A until fragrant. Stir in the spice paste until completely combined.
2. Bring the tamarind mixture and coconut milk to a boil.
3. Cook for 10 minutes over medium heat with the fish cutlets, okra, and tomato.
4. Season with salt and sugar to taste.
5. Fish curry is ready to serve.