Four delicious fish recipes

FISH is an excellent low-fat, high-quality protein to include in your diet. Most species of fish cook swiftly, which is one of their best qualities. Here are some of our favourite simple fish dishes to add to your supper menu. If you want to cook a tasty fish meal but don’t have more than 30 minutes, keep on reading:

STEAMED FISH

Chinese steamed fish is a fresh entire fish cooked to a soft texture and seasoned with a delectable sauce. It needs minimal culinary ability but tastes fantastic. It’s a restaurant-quality dish that you can simply prepare at home.

-> Ingredients

1 whole fish

2 teaspoon sesame oil

1 1/2 pinch ginger

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

4 scallion, cut and shredded

1 small onion, sliced

-> Sauce

1 onion minced

1/2 teaspoon minced ginger

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Place the fish on a dish suitable for steaming. Season with sesame oil, salt, and pepper to taste. Set aside.

2. Peel and slice the ginger, then mince the garlic, onion, and a little portion of the ginger.

3. Heat the olive oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the minced onion and ginger and stir until fragrant.

4. Pour in the soy sauce, black pepper, and salt, mix, and cook for a few seconds before transferring to a bowl.

5. Get your steamer ready. Cover the fish plate with foil and set it in the steamer for 10 minutes.

6. Remove the foil from the steamer and open the lid. Arrange the chopped ginger, scallions, and onion on top of the fish sauce.

7. Steam for a further 5 minutes.

8. Serve with steaming rice.