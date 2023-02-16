Four upcoming concerts in KL

Big stars will be arriving to Kuala Lumpur this year to entertain us all

GET ready to sing, dance, scream, and be entertained at the upcoming concerts by popular international singers, right here in Kuala Lumpur City this year. Some of the biggest names in the music industry are stopping by Malaysia as a part of their world tour, and they will be singing chart-topping songs from their best-selling albums. So, here we have listed the four concerts you would not want to miss out on, so be the first to book the tickets before they fly out.

One Republic One Republic is an American pop rock band with a list of popular songs and their recent hit is I Ain’t Worried About It, which was featured in Top Gun: Maverick. The group will be performing on March 1, at Hall 5, KL Convention Centre. The group comprising Ryan Tedder, Zach Filkins, Drew Brown, Bretn Kutzle, Eddie Fisher, and Brian Willett became famous with the song Apologize in 2007. Other popular songs include Counting Stars, I Lose Myself, and so many others. Born Pink World Tour One of the most anticipated concerts in Malaysia is K-pop girl group BLACPINK’s Born Pink World Tour in Kuala Lumpur on March 4. The concert, the group’s second in Malaysia, will be held at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil. Fans of the Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa can groove to their smash hits like Pink Venom, How You Like That, Pretty Savage, and Whistle from their latest and best-selling album, Born Pink.

Sting – My Songs Legendary rocker Sting is coming to Malaysia to perform on March 20 at the Plenary Hall, KL Convention Centre. Sting, who was the main singer for the group The Police from 1977 to 1986, is known for the vocals behind the popular hit track Every Breath You Take. The song earned the group the Song of the Year award at the 1983 Grammys. As the frontman of the group and a solo artist, Sting has sold millions of albums and earned 17 Grammy Awards. He will be performing songs from his latest album, My Songs. Sting is also an activist who founded the Rainforest Fund to protect rainforests and indigenous people living in the forest.