Fourtwnty takes Nalar on tour

FOLLOWING the success of its performances in Malaysia in both 2019 and 2022, the Indonesian folk-pop band Fourtwnty is once again returning to continue its tour for its third album, Nalar. This time around, the band will perform in multiple cities across the country, including Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor Bahru and Pahang. The band, comprising Ari Lesmana, Asep Nurohman, Andika Dwi Putra Arman, Primanda Ridho and Ryan Maulana, will treat its fans in Malaysia to a selection of songs from its latest album, Nalar. Nalar stands as their third album, comprising 10 tracks that explore themes related to personal struggles, often leading to mental health challenges.

Frontman Ari emphasised that Fourtwnty’s intention with Nalar goes beyond mere auditory or visual experiences through mediums like TV or smartphones. The band aim to personally introduce the album to its audience. “It’s an extraordinary opportunity for Fourtwnty to embark on a series of tours in several cities in Malaysia,” Ari expressed. “We can hardly believe that our dreams are becoming a reality with our third album, Nalar, especially after having performed only a few shows in KL previously.” He added, “We eagerly anticipate our upcoming meetings and can’t wait to celebrate Nalar together with you all.” Ari also characterised its third album as a source of solace for its fans, who may be going through challenging times. The band had previously gained widespread recognition with some of its hit songs, including Zona Nyaman, Aku Tenang, Fana Merah Jambu and Hitam Putih.