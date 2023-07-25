Fox and Pollan celebrate 35 years

ACTOR Michael J. Fox and actress Tracy Pollan celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary, both expressing their love for each other on Instagram. Pollan shared a throwback photo of the couple on vacation, captioning it with “35 years!!!” and expressing her happiness and love for him. Fox reciprocated the affection, calling her beautiful and expressing his eternal devotion.

In his own post, Fox shared heartwarming photos of their embrace and wrote about 35 years of laughter, living, listening, and loving Tracy. Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg also sent their well wishes to the couple, praising them as “relationship goals.”

The couple first met in 1985 while working on the show Family Ties, and despite being in relationships with others at the time, they remained friends. They rekindled their connection while filming Bright Lights, Big City in 1988, leading to Fox proposing within seven months. They tied the knot in the summer of 1988 and have since become proud parents to four children: Sam, 34; twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28; and Esmé, 21.