Frank Ocean underperforms at Coachella

CONCERTGOERS and fans at the Coachella festival were left dumbfounded after Frank Ocean’s recent subpar, bizarre and unorganised festival-closing performance, which ended prematurely with him leaving after citing a “curfew”.

Ocean and his band delivered strong, often dramatically rearranged performances of many songs, but overall, the energy was low.

There was also a seemingly random DJ set was dropped into the middle, which lead to fans thinking his performance was over.

It also started an hour late.

A post early Monday from the music-festival-centric Twitter site the Festive Owl offered a seemingly plausible basic explanation for what transpired, several basic facts of which have been confirmed by credible sources to entertainment outlets.

Citing these sources, the Festive Owl wrote: “Frank decided at the last minute that he no longer wanted it at all. All of the people walking around him at the start of the performance were actually ice skaters, had been practicing for weeks, and were supposed to be skating as part of the production.”

It continued that Coachella had to deconstruct the approved stage, that had been planned and signed off on for months in advance, melt the entire ice rink, and then set it up how Frank decided today with no warning.

TMZ and Rolling Stone’s reports also claimed that Ocean’s performance was “adjusted” to account for an alleged ankle injury that occurred on the sprawling Coachella grounds.

There was also no explanation why, if the injury took place earlier in the week, the stage was so hastily dissembled just hours before the performance was scheduled to begin.

Currently, Ocean is scheduled to close out Coachella’s weekend two this coming Sunday. Fans and concertgoers are pooling their hope that it will go better than the recent performance.