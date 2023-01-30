Fresh air solution with Philips Air Performer

HAVING lived in my apartment for some years, I am no stranger to the constant battle of trying to keep it clean from dust and other forms of urban pollution. As someone with a lifelong sensitivity to dust, any form of irritation would cause a sudden sneezing fit, signalling to me that I would need to start dusting. This made cleaning the room feel like an unending chore.

So when I was offered the chance to try out the Philips Air Performer 7000 Series 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan, I leapt at the opportunity.

The device came in a moderately tall box, but upon unboxing, it revealed a surprisingly compact piece of equipment. I decided to set it up in my room first, to see how it could improve the air quality there – and hopefully help me sleep a little better at night.

Setting it up is pretty easy, just plug it in. I also decided to download the Philips Air+ app on my phone, which would allow me to monitor the air quality level (both indoor and outdoor), as well as operate the device’s basic functions.

Within days, I could feel a marked difference in the air quality in my room. Everything felt fresher and more sterile, and I could definitely breathe easier at night as I lay on my bed. I tested out the fan function as well, and I am happy to report that it worked almost as well as a proper air conditioning unit, perhaps because it was originally configured to work for larger living spaces as well.

While the device does claim to be ‘ultra-quiet’, the noise level was admittedly rather noticeable at first – perhaps because I first turned it on late at night – but eventually, it just became part of the environment.

According to Philips Domestic Appliances, the Air Performer “uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automatically clean the air and adjust to its user’s comfort through smart sensing and machine learning”. The device also boasts a three-layer NanoProtect HEPA filtration system that promises to eliminate 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air passing through the product.