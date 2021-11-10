Fresh beginnings

WE have witnessed the continuous closures of cinemas in Malaysia due to Covid-19 restrictions which have crippled the industry. As restrictions are eased, efforts in reviving the industry become an arduous journey.

After a stressful year-and-a-half, cinemas are finally reopening and moviegoers are served with special treats. One of these includes the opening of China’s second largest cinema chain. Dadi Cinema has made its way to Malaysia, and promises to take audiences to new heights.

Situated in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and Da Men USJ, Dadi Cinema opened its doors on Nov 1, with a unique interior design. Its senior marketing manager Jessica Chong believes that watching movies should be a memorable and captivating experience.

“Watching a movie at Dadi Cinema is more than just sitting in your seat with your popcorn enjoying the latest blockbuster. It is a truly immersive experience from when you purchase a ticket right up to the ending credits,” Chong said.

Its outlet in Pavilion is guaranteed to evoke a sense of awe thanks to the Star-Max Hall. As you step in, you’ll be spellbound by the starry and galactic theme. The hall fits nearly 260 guests and has shooting stars on the ceiling, as well as visuals of planets on the sides of the wall to create an under-the-stars ambience.

The hall incorporates advanced laser projector technology to project crystal-clear cinema graphics, and uses Dolby Atmos’s sound system to enhance the audio experience to further elevate the whole “watching a movie under the stars” concept.

Audience members will not have to worry about their phone battery running low as all the seats in the Pavilion branch are equipped with USB charging ports.