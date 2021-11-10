Fresh beginnings

WE have witnessed the continuous closures of cinemas in Malaysia due to Covid-19 restrictions which have crippled the industry. As restrictions are eased, efforts in reviving the industry become an arduous journey.
After a stressful year-and-a-half, cinemas are finally reopening and moviegoers are served with special treats. One of these includes the opening of China’s second largest cinema chain. Dadi Cinema has made its way to Malaysia, and promises to take audiences to new heights.
Situated in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and Da Men USJ, Dadi Cinema opened its doors on Nov 1, with a unique interior design. Its senior marketing manager Jessica Chong believes that watching movies should be a memorable and captivating experience.
“Watching a movie at Dadi Cinema is more than just sitting in your seat with your popcorn enjoying the latest blockbuster. It is a truly immersive experience from when you purchase a ticket right up to the ending credits,” Chong said.
Its outlet in Pavilion is guaranteed to evoke a sense of awe thanks to the Star-Max Hall. As you step in, you’ll be spellbound by the starry and galactic theme. The hall fits nearly 260 guests and has shooting stars on the ceiling, as well as visuals of planets on the sides of the wall to create an under-the-stars ambience.
The hall incorporates advanced laser projector technology to project crystal-clear cinema graphics, and uses Dolby Atmos’s sound system to enhance the audio experience to further elevate the whole “watching a movie under the stars” concept.
Audience members will not have to worry about their phone battery running low as all the seats in the Pavilion branch are equipped with USB charging ports.
Similar to VIP airport services, Dadi Cinema Pavilion Kuala Lumpur offers the same luxury concierge.
At the Star+ Hall, moviegoers can experience a private lounge equipped with free-flow selected concessions before the movie starts and relax on premium twin leatherette recliner cabin seats. A wireless charging pad and service call button are also attached between the seats for guests’ convenience.
Meanwhile, Dadi Cinema’s Da Men outlet features a “street scheme” open concept designed with architectural images and street signs, giving moviegoers a treat even before their film begins.
Children will also have a memorable experience at both outlets with the Lil Star Hall that features adorable seats that are customised specifically for them, and enjoy playing at the Lil Star Playland before the movie begins.
Apart from that, customers can purchase merchandise from Dadi Cinema’s gift stores as well.
Making waves
Aside from a new cinematic experience, the award-winning movie Barbarian Invasion, directed by Tan Chui Mui, has sparked hope for Malaysia’s film industry as well.
It is no surprise to see homegrown movies struggle to sell due to the influx of Hollywood films. However, local industry players still create films that manage to transcend.
Tan’s latest effort , which she also stars in, has bridged the gap between the cultural identity of Malaysian films and the highly segmented market through her complex and layered narrative.
It was easy to notice the 43-year-old’s trademark all over the movie, particularly in the ethereal way the movie was filmed, and her poetic style that was perfectly depicted in this story. Tan also wrote the script and played the main character.
Barbarian Invasion was thoroughly written with a different and fresh perspective that changes the way you view local films.
Tan emotionally stitches her audience through her character, Moon, a divorced mother and an award-winning actress who desperately wants to reset her acting career and regain self-awareness.
Compelled by her persona and personal experiences, the multitalented Malaysian filmmaker showed an outstanding performance in this movie.
The film won a Jury Grand Prix award at the Golden Goblet Awards in China, and garnered a lot of positive reviews. Certainly, Barbarian Invasion has taken the local industry to the next level and increased the appetite for local films in Malaysia.