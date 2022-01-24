Fresh beginnings for U-KISS trio

THREE former members of South Korea’s most famous K-pop groups, U-KISS, are making plans to bring forth a new direction in their music career after signing with a new label, Tango Music.

Tango Music revealed that Soohyun, Kiseop and Hoon have signed an exclusive contract, and are the first artistes to call the label their home since it is fairly new to the industry.

Tango Music further stated that it will be supporting the boy band and “fulfilling their dream and potential to the fullest” as they embark on a new journey together.

U-KISS made its musical debut as a six-member boy band back in 2008 with the song Not Young on Mnet.

Throughout their music career, the group has won a total of seven awards and has 14 nominations. Some of U-KISS’s smash hits are DoraDora, Neverland, Believe and Stop Girl.