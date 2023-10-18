Frightening thrills

Among the attractions, four newcomers have joined the fray, inspired by iconic horror stories from both East and West. These additions include: Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Animalium, The Legend of Sweeney Todd: Barbershop Killer of Fleet Street and Murder at Madame Zhu’s.

NOF9’s dedication to delivering spine-chilling excitement is evident in its line-up of attractions. With eight themed haunted houses, 11 thrilling rides, two scare zones, two show stages and the new and expanded Scarytales Theatre, the event promises non-stop terror and exhilaration.

Since its inception in 2013, Nights of Fright has established itself as the premier destination for those who crave spine-tingling chills and heart-pounding thrills during the Halloween season. What sets NOF apart is its unique blend of immersive haunted attractions, cutting-edge special effects, intricate set designs and professional scare actors who roam the park. This year, NOF9 aims to outdo itself by immersing visitors in a nightmarish world where irrational fears are magnified, providing an unforgettable experience for those brave enough to enter.

In collaboration with The Sudden Impact Entertainment Company from New York, this year’s NOF9 event is set to become the ultimate Halloween adventure, where the line between reality and nightmare blurs. Let us take a closer look at what makes NOF9 the must-attend event of the season.

EVERY year, as the leaves turn shades of red and orange and the chill of spookiness fills the air, thrill-seekers and horror aficionados alike eagerly anticipate the return of Malaysia’s spookiest Halloween event. Sunway Lagoon proudly presents its iconic Nights of Fright (NOF9) for the ninth consecutive year, promising an even bigger, scarier, and more immersive experience.

An insider’s perspective

As someone who has attended Nights of Fright for the second time, I can attest that this event is not for the faint of heart. I, too, initially questioned my sanity for willingly subjecting myself to such terror, but as a devoted fan of horror, I could not resist the allure of NOF9.

The most commonly shared piece of advice is this - if the actors sense your fear, they will target you. And that’s precisely what happened to me. From the moment I entered the event, I found myself screaming incessantly at every jump scare, my heart racing as I navigated the haunted houses.

Clinging to my colleague for dear life, I could not help but marvel at the dedication of the actors who brought these nightmares to life. Despite knowing they were just actors, I was genuinely petrified, even mentally preparing for the possibility of fainting.

One memorable diversion from the heart-pounding terror was the Grand Canyon River Rapids. This thrilling ride took us down a swift and bumpy stream, surrounded by lush foliage. While we got thoroughly drenched, it was a welcome break from the relentless horror. Our guide, understanding our need for a respite, allowed us to relax and enjoy the fun, a testament to the thoughtful experience Sunway Lagoon strives to provide.

Amid the scares and screams, we unfortunately missed some of the captivating stage performances. However, it was all worth it for our last adventure of the night: ScaryTales Theatre.

This immersive experience told the mysterious tale of the Thai Silk King, Jim Thompson, who disappeared in the Cameron Highlands. Though the wait was long, the story’s gripping narrative and the anticipation of the unknown made it a worthwhile experience.

In the end, Nights of Fright 9 proved to be a truly memorable adventure. As I left the event, I could not help but look forward to next year’s installment. NOF9 is a journey into the heart of fear, a place where reality blurs and nightmares come to life. For those who dare, it is an experience like no other. I, for one, cannot wait to return and face my fears once more.