From a bride’s perspective

DIRECTOR R. Punithan, who recently released his first telemovie, spoke about his long journey before reaching his dream to become a director. The 34-year-old joined the local film industryover a decade ago, but his dream did not materialise immediately.

He explained: “Just like many, I enjoyed watching movies growing up, and eventually, I became fascinated with the background work of producing these movies.

“I decided at a very young age that I would become a director and share my ideologies in an entertaining way.”

However, it took him some 13 years to finally reach his goal.

“Literally, I started from the bottom as an ordinary crew member in 2010 and went up the ladder while learning more about the craft from the technical crew. [I worked as a] DOP (Director of Photography), editor, sound design, line producer, story writer, and 13 years later, [made my] debut as a director for Astro,“ said Punithan.

Asked about his experiences, Punithan replied: “I wouldn’t call them struggles but challenges that pushed me to learn about my craft, since I had solved those issues, independently.”

“I had to work in various types of projects (drama, documentaries, commercials, theatre movies, and others) before I was considered credible enough to direct my movie.”

His debut television movie, Maya, is set to premiere on April 15, 2023, at 4pm on Astro Vaanavil (Ch201) in conjunction with the Tamil New Year. The film highlights the issues, compromises, and sacrifices faced by Indian brides on their journey to marriage.

Maya was also inspired by his own personal and cultural experiences.

Tell us more about Maya.

“I wanted my first movie to be an entertainer with a strong social message, hence, I wrote Maya based on my belief of how a woman should be despite the pressure and challenges thrown at her by society.”