From clown gangster to vampire doctor

THE latest entry in Sony’s “Venomverse”, the studio’s game-changing strategy to fight competitors, is Morbius, a film that tells a never-done-before story.

A man stricken with a rare blood disease, Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) resorts to gene therapy that splices vampire bat DNA with human DNA. While the experiment works and cures him, Morbius becomes a vampire as a side-effect, regularly needing to feed on blood or risk reverting to being sick.

In a world where cinematography as seen in The Batman exists, or character development, comedy and action filmmaking as seen in most Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies exists, Morbius chooses to go against the grain.

The action is simple, the CGI looks like PlayStation 3 graphics, there is the early 2000s Matrix-inspired slow-mo in every fight sequence, and the story is basically “Man ****s science. Bad things happen”.

Another aspect of Morbius that stands out is the editing. Absolutely stellar. It’s impossible to tell that the film was initially filmed in 2019, and then went through reshoots to align itself with certain movie events.

Lesser critics would say Morbius is “boring”, “uninspired” or “bad”. I say Morbius is avantgarde and experimental.

An often repeated quote by Morbius and Milo (Matt Smith), his friend who suffers from the same blood disease, is how they’re the few Spartans against everyone else.

Morbius is the Spartan against the many other superhero movies.

If there is any valid criticism that can be hurled at Morbius, it’s that Leto didn’t go the extra mile with his method acting, like actually breaking his arms and legs to better portray Dr Morbius, who moves around with two walking sticks.

However, like Jesus Christ’s resurrection and emergence from the empty tomb, Morbius is Leto’s resurrection after being locked within a tomb while still wearing his Suicide Squad Joker make-up.