From disco to ‘psychedelia’

SINGER-SONGWRITER Dua Lipa recently opened up about her upcoming third studio album. In a conversation with T Magazine, the Don’t Start Now artist shared that her third album is scheduled for release in 2024. As she looks to pivot from her disco sound, Lipa mentioned to the publication that her music will remain within the pop genre, aiming not to “alienate” her fans.

However, she highlighted that the upcoming project will draw inspiration from “1970s-era psychedelia.” The English-Albanian star also shared that she is collaborating with a smaller, more closely knit group of creative partners.

She also touched upon speculations regarding her collaboration with Kevin Parker from the Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala. Additionally, according to Lipa, her upcoming album will carry a “more personal” tone.

Lipa recalls watching the 2020 Bee Gees documentary How You Can Mend a Broken Heart and “just bawling my eyes out.” She told the publication that a character in the film talks about “music that just makes your body feel good” and that “those are the songs I get attached to — that’s the kind of feeling I want to convey.”

Last month, Mark Ronson, who executive produced the Barbie soundtrack, discussed Lipa’s contribution to it – Dance the Night – as well as her forthcoming album.

“I’ve heard some of it, and it’s incredible,” he told Vulture of the pop singer’s forthcoming album. He also talked about the way the music video for Dance the Night introduced Lipa’s new era with the smashing of a disco ball.

“I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video, right? This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next,” he added.

In addition to recording Dance the Night for Barbie, Lipa made a cameo appearance in the film as a Barbie inspired by mermaids. Lipa was included on the Barbie soundtrack alongside Ava Max, Charli XCX, Ice Spice, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, and many more chart-topping artists.