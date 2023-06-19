From Kardashian to Thompson

KHLOE Kardashian has welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson through a surrogate, expanding their family that already includes their daughter, True.

According to reports, the couple’s son, Tatum Thompson, initially had the last name Kardashian. Sources disclosed that Tatum, who is 10 months old, also didn’t have that name as his first name.

Allegedly, the newborn was simply referred to as “Baby” until Khloe Kardashian decided on the name Tatum. Eventually, Khloe changed her mind about the baby’s surname and legally changed it to Thompson.

Khloe and Tristan began their relationship in 2016 and had their daughter, True, two years later. However, their bond suffered after Tristan was unfaithful during Khloe’s pregnancy.

During the pandemic, they reconciled and isolated together. However, in early 2022, Tristan cheated on Khloe with Maralee Nichols, who later gave birth to their son Theo while Khloe pursued surrogacy with the NBA player.

Khloe recently shared her journey with motherhood on a recent episode of The Kardashians, where she spoke to her mother, Kris Jenner, about her experience. She revealed that she had struggled with feelings of guilt and found it more difficult to form a bond with Tatum after the surrogacy, compared to her bond with True.

Khloe expressed her self-criticism and wished she could be kinder to herself, acknowledging that she is kind to others but not to herself. However, she also described motherhood as a magical experience. Kris encouraged her daughter to be more compassionate towards herself, referring to her as “the mother of the year.”

This follows Khloe’s earlier admission about her surrogacy struggles in the season’s première, where her honesty sparked an important conversation about the realities of motherhood and reassured new mothers that it’s normal for their experience to differ from fairytales.