From refugees to stars

ACCORDING to the United Nations 1951 Refugee Convention, a refugee is someone who fled his or her home and country owing to “a well-founded fear of prosecution because of his or her race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group, or political opinion”. There has been a recent backlash against refugees in our country lately, and that is mostly due to fears arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and also paranoia that generally stems from locals who are wary of anyone they deem different from them. Nonetheless, this article is not about politics and paranoia. Sometimes we need to take a look at them and remind ourselves that they are human beings, and we should treat them the same way we would like others to treat us if we were in their position. Just remember, no one leaves their home and travels hundreds of miles on foot, in overloaded cars or trucks or by boat across the sea to live in squalid camps for fun. Everyone needs a chance at a new beginning. With activists like Heidi Quah, Mahi Ramakrishnan and Deborah Priya Henry doing more than their fair share to educate and fight for their rights in society (and getting threatened on social media for it, which happened to Quah recently), there are many Malaysians who do try to help where they can.

Marlene Dietrich escaped the Nazis and became a Hollywood legend. – Paramount Pictures

However refugees are often lumped together with illegal immigrants, and often face the scorn of society who fail to see them as victims of oppression. Remember, one of the most high profile refugee is the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso who was forced to leave Tibet in 1959, and has been living in exile in Dharamsala in northern India ever since. Albert Einstein was forced to leave Germany for the US when Nazism started taking hold in the 1930s, while famous authors Victor Hugo and Isabel Allende were forced to leave France and Chile respectively due to politics. There are numerous other scientists, artists and captains of industry who started out as refugees. It just goes to show that anyone is capable of great things if given the chance. Here are some famous entertainers who were refugees:

Mila Kunis in her breakout film role in Black Swan. – FOX Searchlight Pictures