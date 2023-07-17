From romance to warfare

PREPARE to be captivated by the upcoming Indian Hindi-language film, Bawaal, directed by the renowned film-maker Nitesh Tiwari and produced by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala. This action-packed romantic drama stars the talented duo of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Get ready to embark on a thrilling cinematic journey as Bawaal is set to have its exclusive global premiere on Amazon across 200 countries, with India being the epicentre of this highly anticipated release on July 21.
The film’s narrative unfolds in the midst of World War II, where love blossoms against a backdrop of chaos and conflict. Amidst the high-octane action sequences, the film beautifully explores the tender love story between the two main characters, drawing viewers into their captivating world. Offering a glimpse into the film’s tragic plot, the trailer was recently unveiled at the grand Global Press event in Dubai, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating its release.
A global reach
During the press event, director Nitesh, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and the cast members generously shared behind-the-scenes insights about the making of Bawaal. Director Nitesh expressed his deep emotional connection to the film, emphasising that it is a story that resonates with him personally. He believes that Bawaal carries a significant message that deserves to be told, just like his previous acclaimed works. With the assurance that the film will leave a positive impact on the viewers, Director Niteshi reflected on the ever-changing nature of human values and how Bawaal beautifully captures the essence of relationships and life experiences.
The Bawaal team is a powerhouse of talent, consisting of an acclaimed director, accomplished producers, and an extraordinary cast. When questioned about the choice to release the film on an OTT (over-the-top) platform, producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that the production commenced a year ago. As they delved into the material, the team unanimously agreed that the film deserved a global release, reaching audiences worldwide in multiple languages. By partnering with the esteemed platform Amazon, they were thrilled to announce that the film will be accessible in 200 countries, a feat that left them feeling overwhelmed and grateful.
Heart-tugging romance
The trailer for Bawaal tantalises viewers with its contrasting elements. It commences with an endearing display of romance, even offering educational glimpses, only to take an unexpected turn, transforming into an adrenaline-fueled spectacle of action sequences. Director Nitesh deliberately keeps the plot under wraps, inviting audiences to experience the film firsthand and unravel its mysteries. He encourages everyone to immerse themselves in the world of Bawaal to discover the profound revelations that await.
Nitesh also emphasises that a movie’s impact should not end when the credits roll. He firmly believes that a part of the film should resonate with the viewer, leaving a lasting impression that prompts introspection and contemplation. He confidently asserts that this film will not only entertain but also provoke profound thoughts about life, much like his previous cinematic endeavours.
Impressive performances
Lead actor Varun Dhawan enthusiastically shares his journey to being cast in the film. Collaborating with the talented Nitesh was always a cherished aspiration for him. Admiring Nitesh Tiwari’s previous works, Varun expressed his eagerness to be a part of the director’s cinematic vision. During the pandemic recovery, he visited Nitesh and requested to explore potential stories, reaffirming his interest in collaborating with the esteemed filmmaker. Eight months later, Nitesh contacted Varun, presenting him with a script and a challenge to prove his suitability for the role.
Varun considers this character one of his best portrayals, relishing the opportunity to delve into a film that imparts profound philosophical messages. He describes Bawaal as an immensely important project, as it holds a mirror to the truth of life itself. In the trailer, Varun’s character transitions seamlessly from a carefree, romantic persona to a more serious and intense role. When questioned about the challenges he faced while portraying this duality, Varun credits the director for creating a comfortable and supportive environment on set.
With Nitesh’s guidance and assistance, every scene was a breeze to shoot, allowing the actors to give their best performances effortlessly. Jhanvi Kapoor, the rising starlet, can’t help but express her overwhelming gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with influential figures in the industry. The chance to work alongside such visionary individuals has been nothing short of a dream come true for her. Additionally, she showered praise on her co-star, Varun, for his unwavering support during the filming process. His presence and encouragement proved to be a pillar of strength for her throughout the production.
Speaking of their on-screen chemistry, Varun couldn’t contain his excitement. He passionately conveyed his admiration for their pairing, emphasising the exceptional moments they shared together on set. With a gleam in his eye, he confidently asserted that the viewers would undoubtedly revel in witnessing their captivating dynamic unfold on the silver screen.
Prepare to be swept away by the riveting tale of Bawaal. With its unique blend of love, war, and life experiences set against the backdrop of World War 2, this film promises to leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of viewers worldwide.