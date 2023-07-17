From romance to warfare

Bawaal takes audiences on an epic journey

PREPARE to be captivated by the upcoming Indian Hindi-language film, Bawaal, directed by the renowned film-maker Nitesh Tiwari and produced by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala. This action-packed romantic drama stars the talented duo of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Get ready to embark on a thrilling cinematic journey as Bawaal is set to have its exclusive global premiere on Amazon across 200 countries, with India being the epicentre of this highly anticipated release on July 21. The film’s narrative unfolds in the midst of World War II, where love blossoms against a backdrop of chaos and conflict. Amidst the high-octane action sequences, the film beautifully explores the tender love story between the two main characters, drawing viewers into their captivating world. Offering a glimpse into the film’s tragic plot, the trailer was recently unveiled at the grand Global Press event in Dubai, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating its release. A global reach During the press event, director Nitesh, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and the cast members generously shared behind-the-scenes insights about the making of Bawaal. Director Nitesh expressed his deep emotional connection to the film, emphasising that it is a story that resonates with him personally. He believes that Bawaal carries a significant message that deserves to be told, just like his previous acclaimed works. With the assurance that the film will leave a positive impact on the viewers, Director Niteshi reflected on the ever-changing nature of human values and how Bawaal beautifully captures the essence of relationships and life experiences. The Bawaal team is a powerhouse of talent, consisting of an acclaimed director, accomplished producers, and an extraordinary cast. When questioned about the choice to release the film on an OTT (over-the-top) platform, producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that the production commenced a year ago. As they delved into the material, the team unanimously agreed that the film deserved a global release, reaching audiences worldwide in multiple languages. By partnering with the esteemed platform Amazon, they were thrilled to announce that the film will be accessible in 200 countries, a feat that left them feeling overwhelmed and grateful.

Heart-tugging romance The trailer for Bawaal tantalises viewers with its contrasting elements. It commences with an endearing display of romance, even offering educational glimpses, only to take an unexpected turn, transforming into an adrenaline-fueled spectacle of action sequences. Director Nitesh deliberately keeps the plot under wraps, inviting audiences to experience the film firsthand and unravel its mysteries. He encourages everyone to immerse themselves in the world of Bawaal to discover the profound revelations that await. Nitesh also emphasises that a movie’s impact should not end when the credits roll. He firmly believes that a part of the film should resonate with the viewer, leaving a lasting impression that prompts introspection and contemplation. He confidently asserts that this film will not only entertain but also provoke profound thoughts about life, much like his previous cinematic endeavours.