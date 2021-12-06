From Squid Game to Money Heist

SQUID GAME star Park Hae-soo has big shoes to fill. The actor is set to appear in the upcoming South Korean adaptation of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel). His character, Berlin – played by Pedro Alonso in the Spanish original – is one of the drama’s main leads.

“In the past five years, fans around the world have shown their love for the series. I hope our Korean version also receives your love and support,” said Park who was the first cast member to be announced.

“It is an honour for me to participate in such a wonderful series and above all to make Berlin an amazing character. I’m sure the rest of the cast of the Korean version feels the same way as I do.”

The news of Park’s casting comes on the heels of the conclusion of the original series.

Park thanked Alonso for giving him the “famous Dali mask”. In return, he promised to give him the one he will be using in the South Korean adaption.

Apart from Park’s involvement in the project, the new series will also feature other A-listers. Actor Yoo Ji Tae will take on the role of Álvaro Morte’s Professor, while Kim Yunjin, star of Seven Days, will portray Seon Woo Jin, an inspector trying to take down the gang.

The other gang members include Jeon Jong Seo as Tokyo, Lee Won Jong as Moscow, Kim Ji Hun as Denver, Jang Yoon Ju as Nairobi, Park Jung-woo as Rio, Kim Ji Hun as Helsinki, and Lee Kyu Ho as Oslo.

Directed by Kim Hong-sun, the upcoming series will give the popular tale a fresh perspective through 12 episodes.