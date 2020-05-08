Front and centre

MULTI-INSTRUMENTALIST Maha Jeffery fronts local band TMJB as both vocalist and guitarist. Having been exposed to music as far back as his memory stretches, and through the encouragement of his guitarist father, Maha (and his band) are forces that demand more attention.

After a turning point involving him getting caught smoking in school, Maha thrust himself into music with an electric guitar gifted by his father, performing during school events, including talent shows, orchestras and plays.

“I still use that same Mexican made Fender Stratocaster [guitar] to this day, and have used it for at least 95% of my shows.”

Maha’s aptitude in instruments can be seen in his performances on drums, guitar, piano, and even bass.

“I picked up the guitar in high school so I could play 4-chord love songs and impress the girls (point me in a direction of a guy who didn’t and I will show you a liar).”

Singing came in last for Maha, as he only began to take it seriously at the age of 17.

“Before that, I never really saw myself as a singer, or a frontman. I was always the drummer in the back who tried to do backing vocals, albeit poorly.”

Coming together

Back in high school, Raz, the second member of TMJB, left his electric guitar and amp at Maha’s house. The frontman of TMJB claims this was when he got into heavy rock and metal, as he spent the whole night learning Megadeth’s Symphony of Destruction.

After his first serious band disbanded, Maha and Raz began to play at every open-mic event they could find, with Maha on vocals and sometimes the guitar, while Raz played the lead guitar.