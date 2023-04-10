Frosty mysteries

PREPARE for a chilling journey as HBO presents True Detective: Night Country, a riveting original drama series that boasts six episodes. Mark your calendars for its premiere on Jan 15, 2024, available on HBO (Astro Ch 411) and HBO GO. This gripping series showcases the talents of Academy Award winner and Emmy nominated Jodie Foster and the rising-star Kali Reis. Notably, Issa López serves as the show’s showrunner, writer, and director, ensuring a cohesive and captivating narrative.

True Detective: Night Country unveils a mysterious and enigmatic story in the frozen landscapes of Ennis, Alaska. When the long winter night descends, eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station inexplicably vanish. Detectives Liz Danvers (played by Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (played by Reis) must confront their inner demons and delve into the haunting secrets concealed beneath the eternal ice to crack the perplexing case.

The stellar cast includes not only Jodie Foster and Kali Reis but also Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc and John Hawkes. The series also features guest stars like Anna Lambe, Aka Niviana, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand, adding depth to the intrigue.

Behind the scenes, the show’s creative force is led by Issa Lopez, who assumes multiple roles as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer. Jodie Foster also joins as an executive producer. The list of executive producers includes Mari Jo Winkler, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Chris Mundy, Alan Page Arriaga, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Nic Pizzolatto. Moreover, Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Cathy Tagnak Rexford and Sam Breckman contribute as producers.

Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the gripping world of True Detective: Night Country. Tune in starting Jan 15, exclusively on HBO (Astro Ch 411) and HBO GO.