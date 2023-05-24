$!Full line-up for Good Vibes 2023 revealed

GOOD VIBES FESTIVAL celebrates its 10th anniversary by bringing Malaysia’s beloved premier music festival back to Sepang International Circuit, in an homage to its humble beginnings.

#GVF2023 will be taking place over THREE days from July 21, 22 and 23, 2023. Tickets are on sale at goodvibesfestival.com.

#GVF2023’s larger venue means more space - and in this case, much more space! Get ready to dance your heart out at the bigger, new and improved Electric Fields – the festival’s much-loved third stage that features a stunning mix of international and local DJs, electronic and hip-hop acts.

Expect supersized VIP areas and also a supersized Good Bites food village featuring specially-curated food vendors including a plant-based section by Harvest Gourmet, to satisfy even the most discerning foodie.

Not only that, for the first time ever the festival will also feature a fully-functioning ferris wheel, which will undoubtedly provide the best views – and selfies! – of the festival grounds. Festival doors open between 4pm to 12am each day.

Festival goers can expect a stellar line-up this year — the first wave of acts announced include headliners The Strokes, one of the most influential bands of the early 21st century, as well as English rock sensations The 1975, teenage phenomenon The Kid LAROI, Dermot Kennedy, Dhruv, DPR LIVE and DPR IAN, Giveon, DJ Gryffin, NxWorries, Peach Tree Rascals, Porter Robinson, RINI, ALYPH, DJ Blink, Lunadira, Talitha, FORCEPARKBOIS, Airliftz, Jovynn, Emo Night KL, The Filters and JAIE.

More recently, more big names were announced as part of the full line-up, including Daniel Caesar, Lee Hi, Elderbrook, DJ Cassian, Jake Scott, Alexander 23, Ty Dolla $ign, Lullaby, Mardiana and local DJ legends Goldfish x JHin x WH, among others.

This year, #GVF2023 will be collaborating with Motherchuckers as its Official Merchandise Partner to produce an exclusive line of Motherchuckers x #GVF2023 festival merchandise which will be available for purchase online, and also at the merchandise booth on site during festival dates.

Visit the #GVF2023 website or see below for the full line-up.