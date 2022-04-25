Fun at your fingertips

Get ready for the five most anticipated mobile games to be released this year

IT’S official, 2022 is the year for gamers! Though it may only just be April, this year is already shaping up to be one of the biggest years in gaming history. For instance, the mobile game scene alone is set to welcome an array of brand new game titles in the coming months. Both Android and iOS users can look forward to immersing themselves in new and exciting adventures. And the best part of it all? We have saved you the hassle by compiling them into a shortlist for you, so that you can get your hands on them as soon as they come out! So, get ready as we take you on a journey to explore the mobile games that are set to be released this year across both platforms.

eFootball 2022 First on our list is eFootball 2022. Popular among the football community, eFootball 2022 is the second instalment by the Japanese gaming company, Konami. Like many football games, eFootball 2022 allows players to unleash their inner footballer – picking their favourite team and playing on the field. And this time around, there will also be the addition of the game mode “Dream Team” – previously introduced as “Creative Team” – in which players can enjoy building their own team and take on other “Dream Teams” from around the world”. Though the exact release date has not been confirmed, eFootball 2022 is expected for released sometime around May this year. Publisher: Konami Genre: Sports Video Game Platforms: Android & iOS Release date: May 2022

Streets of Rage 4 Joining our list next is Sega’s Streets of Rage 4. Styled after the classic Streets of Rage games, Streets of Rage 4 picks up after the events of the series’ third instalment, Streets of Rage 3. Players are indeed introduced to the iconic characters, including Axel Stone and Blaze Fielding once again after 25 years. A new story arch is given, in which heroes must deal with villains looking to control the town’s citizens. But like the previous games, Streets of Rage 4 continues the franchise’s tradition, with players having to battle a wave of enemies on many stages. If you are a big fan of the Street Fighter’s franchise, you will surely enjoy playing Streets of Rage 4. Publisher: Dotemu and Playdigious Genre: Beat’em up Platforms: Android & iOS Release date: May 24, 2022

Disney Mirrorverse Who does not love Disney? The Walt Disney Company has given us some of the best animation movies throughout the years on television and the big screen! And now Disney together with Kabam is taking things to a whole new level with the upcoming Disney Mirrorverse. From the family of Incredibles to sneaky Jack Sparrow, Disney Mirrorverse brings together evolved and amplified versions of Disney and Pixar characters that players can assemble for combat. In fact, players can expect to pick their favourite characters to defend this alternate reality (Mirroverse) from outside forces looking to destroy it. Publisher: Kabam Genre: Role Playing Platforms: Android & iOS Release date: June 23, 2022

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (GTA) was a defining moment for many gamers (like myself) in the late 90s and early 2000s. The action-adventure game was so ahead of its time, breaking barriers by allowing players to exercise their freedom and let go of any inhibitions (literally). Therefore, it made sense why the franchise did so well, especially with its third entry, GTA III. And so in the spirit of celebrating its 20th anniversary, GTA is releasing a 2021 compilation game (of three games) – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. All three games are remastered, with visual enhancements and gameplay upgrades for the new generation. For example, the game will feature different heroes and locations within the same continuity. Grand Theft Auto III follows silent protagonist Claude in Liberty City. While Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, will feature ex-mobster Tommy Vercetti in the 1986 titular city. And finally Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, will follow gangster Carl “CJ” Johnson’s adventures within the fictional state of San Andreas. Publisher: Rockstar Games Genre: Action- adventure Platforms: Android and iOS Release date: June 2022