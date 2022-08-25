Fun things to do in Penang

Here’s a list of the best activities in the city that will keep you coming back for more!

PENANG, one of Malaysia’s most popular islands, is one of the most most visited tourist destinations. This amazing island is well-known for its unique tropical beaches, incredible natural parks, popular historical route, stunning hills and parks, and multi-cultural worship sites. You may witness a harmonious combination of Eastern and Western culture and habits that locals love. And you won’t want to miss out on any worthwhile attractions when visiting this magnificent island. So, let’s take look at some fantastic tourist locations that you should definitely visit if you want to have an excellent and unforgettable travel experience. Kek Lok Si Temple The Kek Lok Si temple is one of the best and biggest in the region. It is an important part of Penang’s Buddhist and Chinese cultural practises. The temple is embellished with numerous sculptures and carvings, as well as several images of Buddha. Its design, with its many pagodas and entrances, is even more fascinating during celebrations, when the temple is decorated. It is also when the temple is most packed, primarily by worshipers but also by tourists who want to absorb in the calm ambiance. Address: Kek Lok Si Temple, Jln Balik Pulau, 11500 Air Itam, Penang

Peranakan Museum The Penang Peranakan Museum is committed to portraying the narrative of the Peranakan people, often known as Straits Chinese. When the Peranakans arrived in Malaysia, they brought with them a distinct culture that is a combination of traditional Chinese and traditional Malay practises. As a result, if you wish to learn more about this fascinating culture, the Penang Peranakan Museum will transport you back in time, with depictions of typical dwellings from the nineteenth century as well as exhibitions of pictures and antiques. Address: 29 Church Street, 10200 George Town, Penang, Malaysia

Entopia Penang Butterfly Farm One of Penang’s biggest indoor and outdoor farms is located in the Teluk Bahang district. A diverse classroom of butterflies and insects are free to roam in their natural habitat. The farm is committed to large-scale conservation of many species of butterflies and insects. This out-of-the-ordinary farm performs research while also teaching, entertaining, and enlightening the general public. Exotic species on the property include the endangered Yellow Birdwing butterfly, among others. Entopia Penang Butterfly Farm also has a tropical fruit plantation on its grounds, which spans 25 acres. Address: 830, Jalan Teluk Bahang, Teluk Bahang, 11050 Tanjung Bungah, Pulau Pinang

Fort Cornwallis and the Esplanade Fort Cornwallis, situated on the eastern edge corner of George Town along the walking Esplanade, was established in 1786 by the East India Company, led by Captain Francis Light, to safeguard the island from raids by Kedah pirates on the contrary direction of the shoreline. It is Malaysia’s largest standing fort, despite the guns that can still be seen here never having been used during their lifetime. There is also a lighthouse nearby, the second oldest in Malaysia, which is worth seeing. Address: Jalan Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah, George Town, 10200 George Town, Pulau Pinang

Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion Another one-of-a-kind tourist attraction in Penang is Cheong Fatt Tze Masion. In George Town, there is an indigo-coloured Chinese courtyard home. Cheong Fatt Tze, a well-known local businessman, used to live there many years ago. The magnificent home was built by talented Chinese craftsmen, and features around 220 windows, five courtyards beautifully tiled with marble, 38 rooms, and seven staircases. This lovely home also has Chinese wood carvings, coloured glass panels, Gothic French windows and coloured brick walls. Address: 14, Lebuh Leith, George Town, 10200 George Town, Pulau Pinang

Penang Street Art George Town is famed for its street art, which you should watch out for while you explore the city and discover things to do in Penang. The art reflects scenes from Penang’s daily life and history, and it’s exciting to attempt to find them as you walk about. They make for fantastic shots where you may sit and take selfies while touring Penang. Armenian Street, Chulia Street, and Muntri Street are some of the best spots in Penang to find this art. Address: George Town, 10450 George Town, Pulau Pinang